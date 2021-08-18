Celebrity MasterChef star John Torode distracted viewers with his hair last night.

The judge, 56, is known for his slightly longer, shaggy hair but some viewers urged him to get a haircut.

John appeared on last night’s show (August 17) as celebrities such as Penny Lancaster and Megan McKenna showcased their cooking skills.

Gregg Wallace and John Torode on Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

What did Celebrity MasterChef viewers say about John Torode’s hair?

But some viewers were distracted by John’s hair and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “#Celebrity MasterChef John Torode looks so different with that floppy hair and centre parting.”

Another joked: “John often looks like he washes his hair in a fryer.”

John’s hair distracted some Celebrity MasterChef viewers (Credit: BBC)

One added: “Is there a particular reason why John Torode models his hair on his Aunt Muriel?” referring to a Harry Potter character.

Another said: “John needs a haircut! #CelebrityMasterChef.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week on the programme, viewers had a theory about contestant Penny Lancaster.

Penny has wowed on the show with her culinary skills but some viewers were convinced she had tips from a professional chef.

The Loose Women star told John and Gregg Wallace: “When I first met Rod about 20 years ago he had a chef so there wasn’t much need for me in the kitchen, thank God.

Some viewers thought Penny got tips from a professional chef (Credit: BBC)

“Rod likes the fine dining every evening, three-course dinner, candles and it’s kind of out of my league.”

She added: “We’re very lucky to have a chef, so he’ll do the dinner parties because I want to have a drink and have fun with my guests.”

One viewer said on Twitter: “Penny Lancaster definitely had some lessons with her private chef before the show didn’t she.”

Another wrote: “I’m sure Penny’s chef gave her a few tips…”

Penny is cooking alongside Megan McKenna, Nabil Abdulrashid and Melanie Sykes.

Last night’s celebrities on MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Bez and Su Pollard previously made it through to the semi-finals.

But who will join them?

