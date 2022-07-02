Celebrity Gogglebox star John Whaite unveiled a show ‘secret’ leaving Rylan Clark stunned.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star John, 33, was on The One Show on Friday night to discuss Pride.

But he discussed Celebrity Gogglebox, which he also appeared on last night (July 1) on Channel 4.

And Rylan, a regular alongside his mum Linda on Celebrity Gogglebox, ended up warning John as he opened up about behind the scenes of the couch potato critic show.

Strictly partners Johannes Radebe and John Whaite appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together (Credit: Channel4.com)

Celebrity Gogglebox ‘secret’

Asked about his Celebrity Gogglebox experience, John reflected on production aspects related to the programme.

“It was very hot because of the lights,” he admitted.

John, who sat alongside Strictly pro Johannes Radebe for the Pride special, went on to note they didn’t watch shows on their usual TV.

The ex Great British Bake Off contestant went on: “Then the strangest thing for me is how small the TV is. Because it is tiny, isn’t it?”

Alex Jones holds her hands up as Rylan makes his point (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Rylan’s reaction

Rylan seemed unusually flustered by John’s words – and co-host Alex Jones also frowned following the mention.

“Hang on,” she said, turning to Rylan.

You’re giving away a secret.

“Now you’re giving away a secret,” he chided John, whose wide-eyed look down the camera lens and bunched fists suggested he was taken aback.

He quickly added: “No, it’s fine!”

Rylan mimes the size of the screens Goggleboxers watch shows on (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

That Celebrity Gogglebox ‘secret’ explained

Rylan went on to explain, pointing at the massive screen in the studio: “I’ve got a TV like that in front of me [when on Celebrity Gogglebox, in his home].

“But you have to watch programmes for it on a 15 inch like that because it all has to go through a certain system.”

John Whaite demonstrates how big he expects tellies to be (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

John also chipped in how he reckoned it might help prevent the eyes of people on the show from wandering, as might happen on a larger TV.

“It is like sitting in the IMAX,” Rylan added.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4, Fridays, at 9pm. The One Show airs on BBC One, weekdays, at 7pm.

