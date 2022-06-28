Dame Deborah James has died following her battle with bowel cancer, tragically leaving behind her husband and children.

The star, who was known as Bowel Babe on Instagram, was diagnosed with the disease in 2016 and worked tirelessly to raise awareness.

Sadly, Deborah has passed away after stopping her active care and moving into hospice at home care in May.

But who was in the incredible Deborah James? How did she start her career and who was her husband?

Dame Deborah has sadly died (Credit: ITV)

Who was Dame Deborah James?

Deborah was born on October 1, 1981 in London to her parents Heather James and Alistair James.

She attended Salesian School, Chertsey and later studied economics at the University of Exeter.

She was an English journalist, podcast host and charity campaigner.

Dame Deborah James was known for raising awareness of bowel cancer (Credit: ITV)

How did Dame Deborah start her career?

The star was a deputy head teacher specialising in computer science and e-learning at Salesian School.

She later moved to the Matthew Arnold School in Staines-upon-Thames, working there until her diagnosis with bowel cancer in 2016.

Deborah began working as a journalist and columist for The Sun, speaking about her journey with cancer.

She then launched her You, Me and the Big C podcast in 2018.

Deborah also released a book, F*** You Cancer: How to Face the Big C, Live Your Life and Still be Yourself.

It launched in October 2018.

How did Deborah’s life change after her diagnosis?

Deborah previously opened up about how her battle with bowel cancer changed her life.

In an article, she said the diagnosis turned her world “upside down”.

Sharing her story with Bowel Cancer UK in 2017, Deborah said: “So here I stand, four months after my world turned upside down with the words ‘you have cancer’ thinking at first that it was stage 3 and totally curable ‘hiccup’ in my life, to being faced with the harsh reality of being 35 and having to face stage 4 bowel cancer head on.”

In 2020, Deborah shared the news that there was “no evidence of cancer” in her body.

She said on Instagram at the time: “Three years on, 10 operations, too many scans, a lot of chemo, some fancy drugs, lots of tears…. I’m still standing – and you (according to my most recent scans!) are still sleeping!

“Right now, I have no evidence of cancer in my body!”

However, in June 2021, Deborah revealed that the drugs that had been controlling her cancer were no longer working.

In May 2022, Deborah heartbreakingly revealed her active care for cancer had stopped and she was receiving hospice at home care.

Who is Deborah James’ husband?

Deborah was married to her husband Sebastian Bowen.

They tied the knot in 2008.

Shortly before her death, Deborah said she wanted Sebastian to “move on”.

Speaking to The Times in May, Deborah said: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen my husband so emotional. He’s suddenly realised the enormity of this. I have given him strict instructions: I want him to move on.”

How many children does Deborah have?

Deborah has two children with Sebastian.

They have Hugo, 14, and Eloise, 12.

Deborah James’ campaigning

Following her diagnosis in 2016, Deborah had been raising awareness of bowel cancer through her Instagram, podcast and interviews.

She also backed ITV Lorraine‘s No Butts campaign, which sees the show raising awareness of the disease.

In May, Deborah shared the news that her active care had stopped and she was receiving hospice at home care.

She had asked people to consider donating to her Bowelbabe Fund to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

For her efforts of raising more than £6million, Deborah received a damehood from the Queen and even had a visit from Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge visited Deborah and her family at their home to personally give her the honour.

Deborah also raised more than £1million through her clothing collection with In The Style.

What an incredible and inspiring woman she was.

If you are worried about bowel cancer and its symptoms, visit the Bowel Cancer UK website here.

