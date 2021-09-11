Celebrity Gogglebox fans blasted ‘racist’ trolls last night for moaning about the line-up for Channel 4‘s Black to Front campaign.

Usual programming was ‘taken over’ yesterday (Friday September 10) to highlight Black contributions on TV.

This meant a revival of Big Breakfast aired in the morning, hosted by AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan.

Other shows such as Packed Lunch and Countdown were hosted by Mel B and Sir Trevor McDonald respectively.

The campaign drew strong positive and negative reactions on social media. But many fans felt compelled to defend the progressive stance during yesterday evening’s Celebrity Gogglebox.

Celebrity Gogglebox Black to Front special last night

Show regulars Marcus and Mica Ven and Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan Plummer all found themselves bumped up to ‘celeb’ status for the episodes.

Stars such as Mo and Babatunde Aleshe – familiar from Celebrity Gogglebox – also appeared.

They were also joined by the likes of Maya Jama, Tinie Tempah, Ghetts, Wretch 32 and model Jourdan Dunn.

EastEnders stars Rudolph Walker and Tameka Empson, and TV personalities Judi Love and Charlene White also got involved.

Also on hand were Diversity dancers Ashley Banjo, Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely.

Comedians Munya Chawawa, Eddie Kadi and Michael Dapaah also took part, as Ru Paul’s Tia Kofi and Tayce.

And there was also a smattering of breakfast TV legends participating, with chef Rustie Lee and Mr Motivator.

What did viewers say?

The debate about the advantages and disadvantages of the day’s casting decisions continued for hours on social media.

But when the tone of comments from detractors became unacceptable, Celebrity Gogglebox viewers were swift to defend the programme.

One person reacted on Twitter: “To all you here with your racist comments, no one is forcing you to watch Gogglebox. Don’t like it, don’t watch it, get out.”

No one is forcing you to watch Gogglebox.

“Channel 4 not giving a [blank] about racists and I’m here for it,” somebody else gleefully added.

Another fumed: “All these people complaining about the lack of diversity when for years they were happy to sit through white TV with no diversity.”

A third person tweeted: “Getting angry because there aren’t people who look like you on the telly? Pretty [blank] isn’t it? Almost as if that’s what minorities go through daily.”

Meanwhile, others asked for the Black to Front changes to become more than a one off.

One person implored: “Get on the same page peeps. This should be a regular series.”

How did Celebrity Gogglebox cast members react?

Plugging the show beforehand, most of those famous faces involved seemed overjoyed at how the show came together.

But not everyone was entirely satisfied with viewers’ reactions.

Babatunde Aleshe may have made the most notable reaction on Twitter, having gone back and forth with many other social media users.

He commented during the show: “Never knew ONE DAY could offend so many people… including your own. Smh.”

