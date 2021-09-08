When is Gogglebox series 18 back? Lee Riley confirms exciting update about new run

September is almost upon us which means the return of some of the best TV shows – but when is our ultimate favourite Gogglebox back?

Fortunately it’s going to be soon as Friday night has been pretty dull without a Gogglebox fix.

Ellie, Izzi, Lee, Jenny et al – your country needs you!

But it appears that fans of the series won’t have to wait too long.

When is Gogglebox back on Channel 4?

Channel 4 has not confirmed exactly when Gogglebox will return but going by previous series, it’ll be back to keep us company in the autumn.

But after star Ellie Warner let slip that the show will be returning this September, Jenny Newby and Lee Riley have shared an exciting new update.

Earlier today (September 8), Jenny took to Instagram to pay tribute to her partner in crime on his birthday.

See you Friday for filming

And she also revealed that the pair were set to reunite for filming.

She captioned a shot of Lee and herself: “Wishing this [bleep] a happy 53rd birthday

“Have a wonderful last few day in Cyprus see you Friday for filming love Jenny.”

The Siddiqui family has been on the show since series one (Credit: Channel 4)

The post was flooded with birthday messages for Lee, while others couldn’t contain their excitement over the series update.

One viewer commented: “Can’t wait to see you guys back on TV soon!”

This will be the 18th series!

Who is returning for the 18th series?

The official list of Gogglebox stars returning has yet to be confirmed.

However, you can definitely expect to see legends Lee and Jenny, who confirmed they weren’t leaving at the end of last series.

They had to reassure fans who feared they’d left after they posted a picture of their empty sofa – which was just meant to signify the end of the series.

The Malones will also be returning – at the send of last series mum Julie told their Instagram followers: “Well that’s it for this series,” mum Julie said. “Have a good summer, and we’ll see you all in September.”

Lee and Jenny will be back! (Credit: Channel 4)

Deaths of Mary Cook and Andrew Michael from Gogglebox

There will be some necessary changes to the line-up this autumn as the show has lost two valued cast members.

The deaths of Mary Cook and Andrew Michael were announced on August 23 and 27 respectively.

When did Gogglebox first start?

Gogglebox first aired in March 2013.

It has been a hit since series one and launched the media careers of many of its stars.

Perhaps its most famous is Scarlett Moffatt, who now has an estimated net worth of over £1 million.

Are you missing the Malone family? (Credit: Channel 4)

What are fans saying about the show?

Fans are seemingly desperate for the return of the show – and in dire need of some light relief given these stressful times.

Dozens have taken to Twitter in recent weeks to beg for its comeback.

One viewer complained: “Another Friday without Gogglebox I’m losing the will to live.”

While another tweeted: “Fridays just aren’t the same without Gogglebox to be honest.”

And a third user asked: “Surely Gogglebox is due to return our Fridays to normality?”

Is Gogglebox on in different countries?

Yep! The show has proven to be an extremely lucrative franchise for Channel 4.

There have been fifteen international versions made.

This includes Aussie, Canadian, Ukrainian, Slovenian and French versions.

America called its own version The People’s Couch – and it ran for four seasons.

How can I watch old episodes?

Previous episodes are available to stream on the All 4 app.

Meanwhile, there is a Celebrity Gogglebox special airing on Friday, September 10.

As part of Channel 4’s Black To Front day, which will celebrate black talent, the show will feature no less than rap legend Tinie Tempah.

