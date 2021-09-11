Viewers of Countdown were so enamoured by Sir Trevor McDonald‘s hosting they want to see him in the role permanently.

The veteran newsreader, 82, took over from regular presenter Anne Robinson for Channel 4‘s Black to Front special.

And many of those watching at home made it clear they would be thrilled to see Sir Trevor back in her chair in future.

Countdown fans want to see more of Sir Trevor McDonald (Credit: Channel 4)

Why did Countdown have Sir Trevor McDonald hosting?

Regular Channel 4 programming was ‘taken over’ yesterday (Friday September 10) to highlight Black contributions on TV.

This meant the listings included a revival of Big Breakfast (hosted by AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan).

Furthermore, Mel B presented Packed Lunch and and a special episode of Celebrity Gogglebox also aired.

And for Countdown, that meant further changes alongside Sir Trevor’s inclusion.

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon took over from Rachel Riley (Credit: Channel 4)

Who else appeared on Countdown?

Rachel Riley and Susie Dent of Dictionary Corner also took Friday off.

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon and playwright Lemn Sissay filled in for them respectively.

Make Sir Trevor McDonald permanent host of Countdown and get rid of Anne Robinson!

Furthermore, both contestants were also black – as was Marverine Cole, Lemn’s journalist companion in Dictionary Corner.

Lemn Sissay was in Dictionary Corner, rather than Susie Dent (Credit: Channel 4)

How did Countdown fans react?

Social media users debated Channel 4’s campaign throughout Friday, with the changes drawing very strong negative and positive reactions.

But Countdown devotees seemed particularly bowled over by Sir Trevor’s easy presence and humour.

Indeed, some observers suggested telly bosses had made an error in not appointing him when Nick Hewer stepped down.

“Sir Trevor McDonald is so much better at Countdown than Anne Robinson,” one Twitter user claimed.

Another proposed: “Can we ditch Anne Robinson and keep warm comforting grandad Sir Trevor McDonald? #Countdown.”

Someone else agreed: “Make Sir Trevor McDonald permanent host of Countdown and get rid of Anne Robinson!”

Other people suggested Sir Trevor was a better fit for the show than former Weakest Link host Anne.

“Unlike Anne Robinson, you can tell Trevor McDonald is actually having fun presenting Countdown #BlackToFront,” one person wrote.

Another added: “Channel 4 should have made Trevor McDonald the next host of Countdown, not Anne Robinson.”

And a third suggested Sir Trevor and Anne could jobshare!

“Can Channel 4 convince Sir Trevor McDonald to stay as Countdown host?” they tweeted.

“At least alternate shifts with Anne. He has a cool, calming presence.”

– Countdown airs on Channel 4 on weekday afternoons.

