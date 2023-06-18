Celebrity Gogglebox star left with broken bones after ‘bad accident’ abroad: ‘We were off-road’

Celebrity Gogglebox cast member Bez has revealed he was left with several broken bones after a terrifying “bad accident” abroad.

The 59-year-old, who is back on TV screens for the fifth series of the Channel 4 show, found himself in a terrifying motorcycle crash while holidaying in Magaluf.

Shaun has recalled a terrifying accident (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity Gogglebox cast: Bez recalls ‘bad accident’

Speaking to the Daily Star, Bez, whose full name is Mark Berry, revealed he broke several bones and ligaments during the ordeal. He also revealed it happened as he was driving back to the resort he was staying in.

He said: “We were off-road in the mountains near Magaluf – it was literally on the way home. I lost the front end and had a really bad accident.

“I broke bones, I broke my foot and did all my ligaments in. I’m just recovered, it still hurts a bit and it’s not quite right, but it’s getting more and more easier.”

However despite the scary incident, Bez has refused to let it put him off him riding in the future. Adding to the publication, he admitted he will “never give up” biking.

The Happy Mondays star is a regular on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Bez on Celebrity Gogglebox

Bez made his return to TV screens on Friday (June 16) for the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox. The raver joined the likes of Nick and Liv Grimshaw and Martin and Roman Kemp to sit down and share their thoughts on the latest bits of telly.

Newbies such as Davina McCall and her beau Micheal Douglas made their Gogglebox debut. As did models Munroe Bergdorf and Leomie Anderson.

And while viewers were over the moon to see the show make its return, plenty were left in tears when the cast poked fun at the whole Phillip Schofield and This Morning drama.

Chris Packham joins cast

Elsewhere on the show wildlife presenter Chris Packham made his show debut – and he soon got viewers talking. Chris, 62, was joined by his stepdaughter Megan McCubbin, and many found his interjections hilarious.

However, not everyone was so thrilled to have so much Chris on screen. “Shame we haven’t got more Tom Grennan, and an awful lot less Chris Packham,” sniped one viewer.

“Chris Packham is a big NO!” snapped a second “Five minutes in and Chris Packham has annoyed me with his pedantry,” said a third. “Isn’t this show supposed to be fun?”

Celebrity Gogglebox continues next Friday (June 23) on Channel 4.

