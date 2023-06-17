Chris Packham comments on Celebrity Gogglebox massively divide viewers

Fans were thrilled to see Celebrity Gogglebox back on screens last night – with Chris Packham among the famous faces.

Names such as Fearne Cotton, Davina McCall and Nick Grimshaw discussed the biggest TV moments of the past week.

However, it was wildlife presenter Chris Packham that got viewers talking.

Celebrity Gogglebox: Chris Packham stars on show

Chris, 62, was joined by his stepdaughter Megan McCubbin, and many found his interjections hilarious.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: “I LOVE Chris Packham! I agree with everything he says.”

New Gogglebox sees another celebrity couple review TV – with Chris Packham on the new series (Credit: Channel 4)

“At last, someone on Gogglebox saying what I am thinking. More from Chris Packham and Megan please!” a second person chipped in.

“Chris Packham is an amazing addition to Gogglebox,” said a third. “Love him.”

“Chris Packham’s a pure genius. I think that he’s brilliant,” agreed a fourth.

More from Chris Packham and Megan please!

However, not everyone was so thrilled to have so much Chris on screen.

Not everyone enjoys Chris’s commentary (Credit: Channel 4)

“Shame we haven’t got more Tom Grennan, and an awful lot less Chris Packham,” sniped one viewer.

“Chris Packham is a big NO!” snapped a second.

“Five minutes in and Chris Packham has annoyed me with his pedantry,” said a third. “Isn’t this show supposed to be fun? I feel like I’ve gone to a party and got trapped in a corner talking to the human grammar police.”

What did they watch on Gogglebox this week?

Chris’s commentary on Gogglebox tended to relate to some of the wildlife he saw.

One programme saw a sturgeon being cooked, where Chris said: “That’s an endangered species.

“Why don’t they eat a panda? Do you see what I’m saying?”

Meanwhile, another celebrity who was a hit on Gogglebox was Jane McDonald.

She starred alongside her close pal, Sue.

“We’ve shared some unforgettable moments over the years but I am really looking forward to spending time together on this wonderful show!” Jane wrote.

Celebrity Gogglebox continues Friday at 9pm on Channel 4.

