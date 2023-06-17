Celebrity Gogglebox brutally rinses This Morning and viewers love it

Celebrity Gogglebox viewers couldn’t get enough as the cast took several brutal swipes at This Morning – with Roman Kemp leading the charge.

The star-studded show returned to TV screens on Friday (June 16) for its fifth series with an array of celebs sitting down to share their thoughts on the latest bits of telly.

And while viewers were over the moon to see the show make its return, plenty were left in tears when the cast poked fun at the whole Phillip Schofield and This Morning drama.

Celebrity Gogglebox was back for another series (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity Gogglebox cast returns for new series

There were some familiar faces on the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox last night. The likes of Nick and Liv Grimshaw, Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder and bandmate Bez and Martin and Roman Kemp all returned.

Newbies such as Davina McCall and her beau Micheal Douglas made their Gogglebox debut. As did models Munroe Bergdorf and Leomie Anderson.

And it’s fair to say the celebs did not hold back when watching a segment from a recent episode of This Morning – which aired shortly after Phillip Schofield’s departure following his affair scandal.

The Gogglebox stars poked fun at the show (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Gogglebox cast watch This Morning

Within seconds of the famous This Morning theme tune playing, radio DJ Roman Kemp made a savage dig at the show. He said to his famous dad and Spandau Ballet star dad Martin: “Nothing is wrong, nothing is wrong, with our show….”

The segment from Friday’s edition of the show saw National Treasure Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary dress up in “rave” gear to take part in “rave therapy”.

Joined by a therapist on the famous sofa, the hosts then got up and danced around the studio to some iconic rave tunes. And as the Gogglebox stars watched the segment, some couldn’t help but poke fun at the scandal.

The celebs did not hold back (Credit: Channel 4)

‘You don’t want to see what’s going on that’s why’

Comedian Rob Beckett, who was also sat with fellow stand-up star Tom Allen said: “I’m starting to feel that Schofield got the better deal here.”

Normally they’re being shouted at and today they’re allowed to have a dance!

The celebs watched a segment on ‘rave therapy’ (Credit: ITV)

The cameras then panned to the This Morning’s production office and gallery as staff members raved along with the music.

Rob made another savage dig and quipped: “Look at that,” before Tom added: “There’s no windows in their office.” His pal then replied: “You don’t want to see what’s going on that’s why.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the savage digs (Credit: Channel 4)

What else did the cast say about This Morning?

Nick and his niece Liv were also eager to join in and throw some shade. Watching the staff rave he said: “Normally they’re being shouted at and today they’re allowed to have a dance!”

Oh everyone’s been fired, haven’t they?!”

Liv mused: “Is that all the people that work at This Morning? I thought there would be more?” And Nick then joked: “Oh everyone’s been fired, haven’t they?!”

Fans ‘in stitches’ over Gogglebox cast’s comments

Fans watching the show at home couldn’t get enough of the scenes. Rushing to Twitter, one viewer proclaimed: “In stitches at all the snarky comments about This Morning”.

Loving that they’re saying what we’ve all said about This Morning.

Another added: “The amount of shade being thrown at This Morning.” While a third quipped: “Celebrities throwing shade at This Morning! So funny.”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else said: “Loving that they’re saying what we’ve all said about This Morning.”

Read more: Celebrity Gogglebox: Who is Jane McDonald’s best friend Sue who moved in with the TV star following fiance’s death?

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.