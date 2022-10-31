Casualty star Jason Durr, who plays David Hide, has confirmed he is leaving the BBC medical drama leaving fans devastated.

Jason Durr, who has played David in Casualty for six years, announced the news on Twitter.

Casualty: David Hide exit confirmed by Jason Durr

Sharing his picture on Twitter he wrote: “After six years playing the wonderfully complex #NurseDavidHide @bbccasualty I’ve hung up my scrubs.

“I’ve forged firm friendships, learnt to pronounce Uvolopalatopharyngoplasty and had my squeamishness thoroughly challenged!

“Here’s to new adventures with less blood and guts.”

Hearing about his exit, Casualty fans were devastated by the news.

One wrote: “Oh no, I loved David Hyde. He was so unique and so relatable (loved his friendship with Dylan). I am so sad about this. Hope you go onto bigger things. Will miss him but still got plenty of time with him in the ED.”

A second commented: “Oh no, sorry to hear you are leaving, you will be missed. I thought your character was brilliant. Best of luck for the future.”

A third said: “Ahhhh this makes me sad. Good luck with everything in the future. You/David will be missed.”

Casualty: Holby City character Sacha Levy to return to screens

Although Casualty fans will be sad to hear that David is leaving the ED, there is some good news for Holby City fans.

Recently it was confirmed that actor Bob Barrett will be returning as Sacha Levy in an episode of Casualty this year.

A BBC spokesperson told Digital Spy: “Sacha will be appearing in an episode of Casualty airing next year.”

Sacha Levy was a character in Holby City and he first appeared in 2010.

Earlier this year Casualty’s sister show Holby City came to an end after 23 years on air.

Sacha was in the final episode of the the show.

Currently Casualty is off-screen, however recently Casualty stars William Beck and Elinor Lawless, who plays Dylan and Stevie, confirmed it will be back in November.

Casualty usually airs on Saturday evenings on BBC One.

