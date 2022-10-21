When is Casualty back on? Stars reveal return

Fans of the BBC One telly all want to know the answer to the question: ‘When is Casualty back on?’

And now it seems the return date has been confirmed by two of the show’s biggest stars.

Speaking earlier this week at the Inside Soap Awards, William Beck and Elinor Lawless addressed when Casualty will air again.

Elinor Lawless spoke to reporters at the Inside Soap Awards about when Casualty will return to TV (Credit: Splashnews.com)

When is Casualty back on?

According to the Dylan Keogh and Stevie Nash stars, fans won’t have all that long to wait for new episodes.

The BBC medical drama is currently on a transmission break amid its 37th series.

The most recent episode aired on Saturday October 8.

However, it seems the series will resume airing within weeks.

That’s because the series regulars have indicated Casualty will be on the box again in November.

Speaking to Digital Spy, William said Casualty will return next month.

‘We don’t know which way it’s going to go’

Actress Elinor added: “Obviously we’re subject to schedule changes, there’s a level of flexibility. But yes, we’re back in November.”

She also hinted at future scenes could see Stevie in trouble.

“For Stevie, the sparring with Dylan definitely continues and she gets in hot water with the acquaintance of a patient, that potentially leaves her in danger. That was was quite exciting to film,” she said.

And William previewed his character’s upcoming storylines: “There’s a power struggle ahead for Dylan. We literally don’t know which way it’s going to go.”

Show veteran William Beck plays Dylan Keogh (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Fans react to Casualty not being in the schedules

Casualty devotees have not been impressed with the lack of new episodes.

Last Saturday (October 15), frustrated fans turned to Twitter to ask when they would be able to see their favourite show in its regular slot once more.

“Can I just ask a simple question of @BBCCasualty – when is #Casualty on next?” one social media user wrote.

“And why has it been taken off and replaced with the drivel on tonight. And next week?!”

Another viewer tweeted: “So #Casualty isn’t on tonight. Why? It is always cancelled for any sporting fixture but tonight it’s just game shows. What was the point of keeping it on and axing Holby City when that was actually regular? @BBCCasualty.”

Shouldn’t be too long until Stevie Nash is making her presence felt again (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

In the days following, more fans have caught on to it being missing from the schedules.

“Get Casualty back on,” one person demanded.

“If I wanted to see yet another celebrity karaoke match I’d watch The Masked Singer.

Please stop messing with the schedule.

“Stop taking off a programme that’s 37 years old for dross like I Can Hear Your Voice. Keep Saturdays exciting, bring back Casualty.”

And someone else tweeted yesterday (Thursday October 20): “We need #Casualty back on at a regular time.

“Please stop messing with the schedule.”

