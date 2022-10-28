BBC has confirmed that Holby City’s Sacha Levy will appear in an episode of Casualty.

Sadly, Holby City was axed by the BBC in earlier this year, in March, with fans being devastated that they would never see the much-loved characters again.

However, there is always the hope that the much-loved doctors and nurses could make an appearance in the ED of Holby City hospital, as its sister show, Casualty, continues to run.

Whilst it would be impossible for some characters to ever return to working at the hospital again there’s more hope for others.

One of which is Sacha Levy who is set to join Casualty in a crossover.

Bob played Sacha for 12 years (Credit: BBC)

Sacha Levy in Holby City

Everyone loved Sacha in Holby, because he had a heart of gold and always put others first.

He genuinely loved his job, showing his dedication throughout the 12 years he was a part of the show.

Sacha was a consultant general surgeon and clinical skills tutor, who was initially only meant to appear for two episodes.

When hearing of the news that Holby would be axed, Bob Barrett who played Sacha, told Digital Spy: “It’s like grief. There are seven stages of grief – initially, it was such a shock but as we’ve gone on, there has been a lot of gallows humour. We cry about it, we get upset about it and we also have a laugh.”

He then added: “We really savoured the time we had together before it all finished really. We all get on, we’re very close, and it’s lovely it’s been like that.”

Sacha and David will be working alongside each other (Credit: BBC)

Sacha Levy is heading to Casualty

Fans of Holby will be delighted to hear that Sacha Levy is heading to Casualty next year.

A BBC spokesperson revealed to Digital Spy that “Sacha will be appearing in an episode of Casualty airing next year.”

Fans had already started to suspect that Bob had been filming for the BBC drama after, David Hide actor, Jason Durr posted in photo of the pair on the Casualty set.

Sharing a photo of himself hugging Bob on the set of Casualty, Jason captioned the image: “Had a gas with the lovely Bob Barrett on the Casualty set recently.”

This lead one fan to ask: “Sacha in ED? (Exciting stuff)”

Another hoped: “Oh please say he is appearing in Casualty!”

A third viewer questioned: “Is he coming to Casualty?”

Well, now it looks like they were right!

Sacha will appear for one episode (Credit: BBC)

How long will Sacha Levy be in Casualty?

At the moment, Sacha is only expected to appear in one episode of Casualty next year, but who knows what the future has in store for him?

After all, Bob was originally only cast in Holby for two episodes and that worked out well, didn’t it?

