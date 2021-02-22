Cast of Traces series 2 confirmed: Molly Windsor and Martin Compston to reprise roles

The cast of Traces series 2 will include stars Molly Windsor and Martin Compston, show bosses have confirmed.

The Alibi series is returning to screens for brand new episodes and the Cheat actress and Line Of Duty favourite will both reprise their roles.

On Monday (February 22), UKTV confirmed the show will be back later this year – and that the main stars will be returning.

Molly and Martin in cast of Traces series 2

Molly Windsor will play Emma Hedges again, while Martin Compston will reclaim his role as Daniel MacAfee.

Similarly, Laura Fraser (Better Call Saul) will be back on screens as Prof. Sarah Gordon and Jennifer Spence (You Me Her) as Prof. Kathy Torrance.

Joining them is Michael Nardone (Guilt), who played DCI Neil McKinven.

What will happen in series 2 of Traces?

The new episodes will centre on a series of bombings as the drama continues to delve into the world of forensic science.

The women of the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science (SIFA) will be carefully analysing traces of evidence to help catch the criminals behind bombings carried out in Dundee.

Oh that’s the best news, loved the first series.

Those living in the Scottish city are on edge and the pressure mounts on the team to expose the bomber before the next explosion.

Series one introduced viewers to Emma Hedges, Prof. Sarah Gordon and Prof. Kathy Torrence, who used forensic science to discover the truth about Emma’s mum’s murder.

Fans excited on Twitter

RED Production Company, the firm behind It’s A Sin and Years and Years, produces Traces for UKTV and BBC Studios Distribution.

It is based on an original idea by Val McDermid, the best-selling Scottish crime writer.

Amelia Bullmore, writer on the first series, is returning to pen series two with Jess Williams, whose credits include Grantchester and Call the Midwife.

Producer Nicola Shindler, of It’s A Sin and Happy Valley, will executive produce with Michaela Fereday from RED.

Fans expressed their excitement on Twitter.

One said: “More great news! There are some cracking British TV dramas about at the moment.”

Another tweeted: “Oh that’s the best news, loved the first series.”

