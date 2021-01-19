Traces on BBC One: Will there be a second series? Yes! All you need to know!

Traces on BBC One comes to a dramatic conclusion this week, as Molly Windsor‘s character Emma finally discovers who killed her mum.

But will there be a second series?

Here’s everything you need to know!

***Warning: spoilers from series one ahead***

Martin Compston and Molly Windsor in Traces. But will there be a second series? (Credit: BBC One)

Will there be a second series of Traces?

Fans will be thrilled to know that there WILL be a second series!

It has been commissioned for another run on Alibi.

Like the first series, it will air on UKTV channel Alibi first.

It is expected to air on BBC One shortly after.

Writer Amelia Bullmore originally wrote Traces for the specialist crime drama channel, Alibi.

She returns to write the second series with Jess Williams of Grantchester and Call the Midwife fame.

The UKTV Original six part series was Alibi’s biggest launch since 2011 and amassed an average of nearly one million viewers per episode across the series.

Is Traces based on a book?

The thriller was based on an original idea by best-selling crime writer Val McDermid.

Forensic science takes centre stage in the plot.

The cast of Traces will return for a second series (Credit: BBC One)

Will it have the same cast?

Casting and the production team will be announced in the coming months.

Series one introduced us to Emma Hedges, Prof. Sarah Gordon and Prof. Kathy Torrance at the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science.

Together, they used forensic science to uncover the truth about the murder of Emma’s mother.

We’re told series two will continue to delve into the world of forensic science.

The women of SIFA carefully analyse traces of evidence to help get to the bottom of a series of cruel bombings in Dundee.

The city is on edge as the pressure rises to identify the mystery bomber before the next bomb goes off.

When will Traces series two air?

The series is set to air later in 2021.

It will air on Alibi first, the only TV channel in the UK dedicated to crime drama.

Laura Fraser currently stars in Traces (Credit: BBC One)

What was series one of Traces about?

Traces series one followed the cold case investigation of Emma’s mum Marie Monroe.

She was brutally murdered when Emma was just seven years old.

After returning to her hometown of Dundee, Emma’s past and the tragic unsolved death of her mum haunts her at every corner.

The finale of the series sees the killer finally revealed.

How can I watch the first series of Traces?

The entire series of Traces is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

It will remain on BBC iPlayer until June 2021.

Traces concludes on Monday January 18 and Tuesday January 19 at 9pm on BBC One.

