Traces on BBC is building in suspense, not least about building magnate Phil McAfee but where have you seen actor Vincent Regan before?

And is the silver fox married in real life?

Traces actor Vincent Regan who plays Phil McAfee has also starred in 300 (Credit: YouTube)

What’s he been in before?

Hunky Vincent, 55, is no stranger to flexing his muscles and getting down and dirty.

The star has appeared in no less than three action-adventure movies (Troy, 300 and Clash Of The Titans).

He started his career in the early 1990s in ITV fire service drama London’s Burning and has gone on to have a varied career.

Alongside all the brooding roles in adventure movies, he’s recently been in Poldark (as Ned Despard), The Royals, Delicious and Victoria.

Vincent Regan has enjoyed a long career before starring as Traces dad Phil McAfee (Credit: BBC)

Is Vincent Regan Scottish?

Even though many people think Vincent is Scottish, he is not.

Vincent was actually born in Swansea in Wales.

He’s the son of Irish immigrants and, as a youth, he moved to Ireland with his parents.

However, he moved back to England and attended college in Ipswich before he went to the Academy Of Live and Recorded Arts in London.

Was he in Game Of Thrones?

Even though Vincent has appeared in all kinds of medieval-set dramas and is a dab hand at wielding a sword, he has not been in Game Of Thrones.

The medieval-fantasy series has an army of fans across the world and was a huge hit.

However, despite looking as though he could be in Game Of Thrones, rugged Vincent has never actually been in it.

Vincent is married to an actress (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Vincent married?

Sorry ladies, this silver fox is taken.

In 2011, Vincent married British actress Amelia Curtis.

You may have spotted Amelia in Coronation Street last year as Nathan’s barrister.

She’s also recently guest-starred in Emmerdale, where she played Juliette.

Together, Vincent and Amelia have two children – nine-year-old Maximillian and 15-year-old Esme.

Vincent also has a 29-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

