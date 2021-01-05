BBC drama Traces got underway last night and eagle-eyed viewers spotted couldn’t help noticing something odd about the filming locations.

The crime thriller, starring Molly Windsor as new forensic lab assistant Emma Hedges, is set in Dundee, Scotland.

What did BBC viewers say about drama Traces?

However on Twitter, a number of those watching at home noticed how much the city looked like Bolton.

That’s because producers shot much of the six-part drama in the large Greater Manchester town.

Some expressed their surprise, while others appeared to feel tricked, demanding to know why it wasn’t just filmed in Dundee.

One said: “Using Bolton Town Centre in #Traces for Dundee scenes. What a dump. Bolton that is, I’m sure Dundee is alright.”

Another wrote: “#Traces It WAS Bolton!”

A third tweeted: “#Traces Dundee seems to look a lot like Northern Quarter Manchester and Bolton in many shots.”

A fourth said: “Wow! Dundee looks so much like Bolton #Traces.”

“Poor continuity in #traces,” said a fifth. “Set in Dundee but city centre clips of Bolton in England.”

Dundee seems to look a lot like Northern Quarter Manchester and Bolton in many shots.

Someone else echoed that, writing: “That’s Bolton. You can blur it all you want but that’s definitely Bolton. #Traces.”

Others noticed parts of Bury, which is also in Greater Manchester.

Some didn’t appear too happy about it. One pointed it out and used a frustrated face emoji.

Another called it strange and asked, “I assume no suitable places in Scotland were available?” while another tweeted: “So many lies!”

Speaking to Radio Times, star Laura Fraser – who plays Prof. Sarah Gordon in the drama – said she didn’t actually film any scenes north of the border.

She said: “I didn’t actually get to film in Scotland for this. It’s set in Dundee but they actually only shot for a week in Dundee. It was all Manchester.”

And assistant location manager Laura Power said, in a chat with Creative England: “We found some fantastic places, especially in Bolton, where we used an old retail space and then also council buildings that were opposite each other.”

Manchester-based RED Production is the company behind the programme.

Bolton News reported that filming took place in the town’s Victoria and Nelson squares. Shots also showed Le Mans Crescent, including its old Magistrates building.

