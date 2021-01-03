Carol Vorderman is single but currently “dating”, the star revealed as she gave a rare insight into her love life.

The former Countdown presenter, who turned 60 on Christmas Eve, has been single for over a decade.

She split with her ex-boyfriend, Des Kelly, in 2007 and has not dated publicly since.

Carol’s been married twice, and has two children with former husband Patrick King.

Carol Vorderman said she is currently single (Credit: AMP / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Does Carol Vorderman have a boyfriend?

In a new interview, the star has revealed that despite her single status she is, in fact, dating.

However, when it comes to walking down the aisle, Carol says she’s well and truly over the idea.

My happiness doesn’t depend on being part of a couple.

“I’m single and, yes, I am dating. Would I marry again? Honestly, I just can’t see it,” she told The Telegraph.

“I am always on the move and I have a pretty low boredom threshold. My happiness doesn’t depend on being part of a couple, I know that.”

She went on to confess that the idea of sharing her life with someone made her feel “positively sick”.

Read more: The Wheel: Gemma Collins suggests Carol Vorderman dates Paul Hollywood

But Carol revealed she is dating (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins says single Carol should date Paul Hollywood

Reality star Gemma Collins was on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel last year with the star when she joked that Carol should hook up with the Great British Bake Off judge.

The GC told her, after a contestant got a question about baking: “I just can’t take my eyes off Paul Hollywood. Carol, he’d be one for you, him.”

However, it appeared Carol Vorderman wanted to stay single.

Read more: Carol Vorderman flashes boobs as she suffers awkward technical blunder on radio

She replied to the TOWIE favourite: “No!”

Later, she revealed on social media that Gemma had been “hilarious” to work with behind the scenes.

She prefers not to be in a relationship (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

Carol for Countdown comeback?

The TV star was recently named as the favourite to replace Nick Hewer on Countdown.

According to bookies back in November, Carol has a 3/1 chance of becoming the new host.

“Countdown will have a new permanent host in the New Year but we think it could be a familiar face,” said a spokesman for Coral.

“We make Carol Vorderman 3-1 to complete a sensational return to the show as host.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.