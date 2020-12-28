Carol Vorderman flashes boobs as she suffers awkward technical blunder on radio

Carol Vorderman suffered an awkward technical blunder after a webcam zoomed in on her boobs while presenting on BBC Radio Wales.

The former Countdown host, 60, was broadcasting her regular weekday slot on Monday (December 28) when her webcam unexpectedly changed position.

Instead of showing Carol’s face, the camera was angled on her chest and waist.

Carol Vorderman suffered a technical blunder after a webcam zoomed in on her boobs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Carol Vorderman say?

Sharing the awkward blunder on Twitter, Carol was left embarrassed as she attempted to re-angle the camera.

The host, who was wearing a grey fitted top, also posted a selfie of herself backstage at the show.

Posting the snaps, she wrote: “Trying to sort the webcam at ⁦@BBCRadioWales.

“I have lessons to learn.”

Trying to sort the webcam at ⁦@BBCRadioWales⁩…..I have lessons to learn 😂😂😂😂⁦@OwainWynEvans⁩ pic.twitter.com/PiwygNZZpd — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 28, 2020

Fans were quick to comment on the blunder, with one saying: “Wonder if the viewing figures went up with your mishap.”

Another wrote: “Yeah, you know exactly what you’re doing Carol!”

A third added: “Carol yet again I’m left speechless!”

A fourth joked: “We all know you did that on purpose!!!”

Carol was presenting on BBC Radio Wales (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol turns sixty

It’s certainly been an eventful few days for the TV star, who recently celebrated her 60th birthday.

To mark the occasion on Christmas Eve (December 24), Carol posted a string of throwback snaps as she reflected on the last 10 years.

The photos included one of the birthday girl posing in a bikini.

Alongside the snaps, Carol penned: “Happy 37th birthday to me. I’ve LOVED my 50s. They started with an astronaut friend taking this photo up to the Space Station so I could ‘sunbathe in space’.

The Countdown star recently turned 60 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The rest of the years have been equally absurd. I’m the luckiest woman on Earth. Life has only just begun! Bring it on.”

The post followed shortly after the presenter defended Little Mix star Jesy Nelson against trolls.

Addressing her Twitter followers, Carol tweeted: “Jesy Nelson from ⁦@LittleMix⁩, a lovely young woman, has decided to leave the band for her mental health.

“It’s appalling the amount of abuse this girl has had to take because she doesn’t conform to what is ‘acceptable’ in media. Shame on all the abusers. I wish her well.”

