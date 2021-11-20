Call The Midwife star Helen George announces birth of second child

Call the Midwife star Helen George has given birth to her second child.

The star and her other half Jack Ashton were due to welcome the little one in December.

But Helen made the announcement on her Instagram page that their little bundle of joy had arrived early.

Helen George has given birth to her second child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Helen George have her second baby?

Making the revelation on Instagram, Helen wished Jack a happy birthday and said he now shared his big day with their second born.

“Sorry I couldn’t cross my legs any longer,” she joked.

The actress shared a picture of Jack with their newborn on his chest.

It is not yet known whether the baby is a boy or a girl, and no details of their name have been given.

Call The Midwife co-star Laura Main, who plays Sister Bernadette, was among the first to comment, writing: “So beautiful,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Other fans rushed to leave their messages of congratulations, with one saying: “Wow, how gorgeous.”

And another adding: “Congratulations, this is wonderful news.”

When did Helen announce her pregnancy?

Helen shared the happy news she was expecting a sibling for Wren in June, along with the first picture of her baby bump.

Posting on Instagram, Helen shared a picture of herself standing under a tree.

In the picture, she was wearing a flowing maxi dress, trainers, sunglasses and a beaming smile.

She said: “Baking number 2. Due in December.”

Who sent well wishes to the Call the Midwife star?

Cliff Parisi, who plays Fred Buckle, was one of the first to send his love.

He said: “Congratulations!”

Georgia May Foote – who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing the same year as Helen – also sent her love.

She said: “Congratulations!”

Helen also replied to a pal who wished her luck with two children – and she admitted she was “terrified”.

“I’m terrified to be honest,” she replied.

Helen as Trixie in Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC)

How old is Helen’s first child and who is her husband?

Helen, who plays Trixie Franklin in the BBC midwifery drama, already has one daughter with her husband Jack Ashton.

The pair met on the set of the show and married in 2016. Daughter Wren Ivy was born in September 2017.

Helen had a difficult pregnancy with Wren and ended up delivering her three weeks early.

“My baby was delivered early because I developed a liver condition called ICP,” she explained.

As such, she is now a patron of ICP Support, who helped her through her ordeal.

