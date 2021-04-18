Helen George is the star of Call The Midwife. She plays midwife Trixie Franklin.

The hugely popular historical drama has proven a huge hit on the BBC and on PBS in America.

But what do we know about its star’s personal life? Is Helen married? How old is she?

Read more: Kate Garraway confirms Derek Draper is home

And what else has she been in?

Here we take a look at Helen’s career and family life…

Helen George stars in Call The Midwife (Credit: SplashNews)

How old is Helen George?

Helen was born on 19 June 1984. As of April 2021 she is 36.

She is an English actress and was born in Birmingham.

Read more: Hairdressers told not to offer ‘long’ appointments

However, she grew up in Hampshire. Although a performer from a young age, her first love was ballet.

As a huge football fan, she says she dreamed of growing up to be the manager of Aston Villa football club.

Is she married?

Helen with her current love Oliver Boot (Credit: SplashNews)

The actress is not currently married. She was previously married to actor Oliver Boot from 2011-2015.

Oliver, 41, is an actor who is predominantly known for his theatre work.

The couple have kept their reasons for the split under tight wraps and haven’t spoken about it publicly.

However, rumours were rife at the time that they split because of the infamous ‘Strictly Curse.’

When was Helen George on Strictly?

Helen competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2015. She was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and they were booted off on the quarter finals. They finished in sixth place.



But there were rumours that the results were “fixed” and Helen said the show was “controlled.”

While speaking to The Sun she said: “It is a dance show and a television show so there has to be drama and it has to be somewhat controlled for it to fit the format. I don’t know what happened and I wasn’t privy to it.”

Who is Helen George with now?

Helen has been in a relationship with her former co-star, Jack Ashton, since 2016.

Jack played character Tom Hereward in Call The Midwife.

In 2017, they welcomed a daughter, Wren Ivy. She was born six weeks early, and by caesarean.

While speaking to the Radio Times, she explained: “I haven’t spoken about this before… but I chose to have a C-section [caesarean].

“It coincided with the fact that I had to deliver her early, but even without that, I would have gone for an elective caesarean because of what I’d learnt on Call the Midwife.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen George (@helenrgeorge)

Helen added: “Working on Call the Midwife means that lots of people tell you their horror stories about birth. I’m not against natural birth, I’m pro whatever you feel is right for you.”

What else has Helen George been on?

To date Call The Midwife is Helen’s most well-known role.

In fact, she joined the popular series from its first episode in 2012.

However, she’s had roles in the likes of Red Dwarf, Doctors, Hotel Babylon and Nativity Rocks!

So far her role as Trixie Franklin is her most well-known role to date (Credit: BBC)

When is the new series of Call The Midwife on?

Series 10 of Call The Midwife kicks off on Sunday April 18 at 8pm on BBC1.

While past episodes are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

So will you be watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.