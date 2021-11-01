Call The Midwife actress Jenny Agutter has hinted that the BBC One show could be nearing an end.

Speaking to website AssignmentX.com, the star confessed that historical changes in the midwife community could mean the end of the much-loved series.

Jenny has played Sister Julianne on Call the Midwife for over a decade (Credit: BBC)

She said: “I think, unlike EastEnders, Call The Midwife is something that belongs as a complete piece of just over a decade or so. That whole sense of the midwife in the community changes and then birth control takes much more effect.

“So it will not continue in the same way. You could have a series about the clinics that they started, the maternity homes they started, but not really about the nuns and their involvement.”

Who does Jenny Agutter play in the show?

Jenny, 68, has played Sister Julianne in the BBC series for over a decade.

She also told the site: “I have always taken it year by year. I’ve always felt that if the stories remain good, and imaginative, it’s something I want to do. And they always have. So I can see myself definitely doing next year, taking it into 12.”

Call The Midwife first aired in 2012 and is based on Jennifer Worth’s book Call The Midwife: A True Story of the East End in the 1950s.

The most recent series, series 10, took place in the 1960s and featured historical events such as England winning the World Cup in 1966.

The show, which regularly draws in over eight million viewers, has been renewed for two more series by the BBC.

Earlier this year, the Beeb had to reassure viewers that Call the Midwife wasn’t heading to streaming giants Netflix.

The show has been a smash hit for the BBC (Credit: BBC)

Is Call The Midwife ending?

Rumours were circulating that Netflix was trying to poach the show from the BBC.

A spokesperson told ED! at the time: “This is categorically untrue and Call The Midwife will remain a BBC commissioned series.”

They continued: “It enjoys great success on PBS, Netflix and other networks around the world.”

Defiantly, the statement ended: “But it continues to be much loved by huge audiences on BBC One and that is where it will stay.”

The nuns at Nonnatus House will be returning to screens for a Christmas special next month.

The show’s official social media feeds broke the news about the seasonal special.

It said: “Hello all! Today we got our hands on the very first sneak-peek pictures of the new Call the Midwife Christmas Special – featuring Daniel Laurie (Reggie) And Leonie Elliott (Lucille)!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call the Midwife (@callthemidwife.official)



It continued: “We are all very proud of this year’s Christmas episode, and just can’t WAIT for you to see it!

“Call the Midwife returns with a new seasonal special for Christmas 2021, and Series 11 in 2022 xx”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.