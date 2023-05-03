Call the Midwife fans thrilled as BBC shares ‘fantastic’ news and first look at series 13

Call the Midwife has officially begun filming series 13 and the BBC has shared some exciting behind-the-scenes photos of the new series.

The BBC show will return with a Christmas special later this year, with the rest of series 13 returning in 2024. While Leonie Elliot will not return as Nurse Lucille Anderson, many of our other favourite stars will be back.

Call the Midwife will return this Christmas (Credit: BBC)

Call the Midwife: Series 13 begins filming

The official account for the series shared: “BREAKING!! It’s official – Call the Midwife has begun filming for Series 13!”

Alongside pictures of cast members Cliff Parisi, Zephryn Taitte, Annabelle Apsion and Daniel Laurie, the post continued: “We bring these pics straight from our filming set, where our intrepid Buckles, accompanied by the lovely Cyril, have the honour of beginning Series 13 with the opening scene!!”

They added: “Actors Cliff Parisi, Zephryn Taitte and Annabelle Apsion were on hand to pose for our traditional clapperboard shot, while the marvellous Daniel Laurie was waiting in the wings to begin his year’s work with the family. We have SO MUCH to show you – beginning with our Christmas Special – so stay tuned!! Call the Midwife returns with a new Christmas Special, and Series 13 in 2024.”

Will Nancy leave the show? (Credit: BBC)

Fans react: ‘Can’t wait!’

Fans of the drama have shared their excitement as the new series begins filming. One fan wrote: “Woohoo! Can’t wait for Season 13!” Another fan shared: “Fantastic. Can’t wait to watch this wonderful amazing and thought-provoking series. Good luck!” A third fan added: “Best news today.”

Another viewer wondered if Cyril would get a new love interest after Lucille’s exit. They wrote: “Love this show so much! Will Cyril get a new love?” At the end of the latest series, Nurse Nancy Corrigan considered a new job offer, and it’s not yet confirmed if we’ll see her return in series 13. Hopefully, we’ll hear news soon!

