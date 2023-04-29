Call the Midwife series 13 is about to start filming, Dr Turner actor Stephen McGann has revealed.

Earlier this week, some of the stars of the BBC series headed down to the Chatham Dockyard to celebrate the opening of the new Call the Midwife tour and exhibition.

And, while he was there, Stephen dropped some pretty exciting news.

Fans will be thrilled to hear the new series of Call the Midwife will be underway next week (Credit: BBC)

Call the Midwife series 13 news

According to the Radio Times, Stephen shared: “We literally start next week with Christmas again. And I guarantee you, the sun will come out and we will bake while we’ve got five layers on!”

Sharing the news on the official Facebook page, the Call the Midwife account confirmed that the cast are heading back into production.

Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner in Call The Midwife (Credit: BBC One)

The post read: “NEWS!! Call the Midwife’s Dr Turner says the start of series 13 filming is about to begin!!” It then added: “Hello all! As you may know, members of our cast were down at Chatham Dockyard this week, to celebrate the opening of a new and expanded official Call the midwife tour and exhibition!!

“But actor Stephen McGann, who plays Doctor Turner, also revealed that Call the Midwife was about to start filming for its 13th season!!”

NEWS!! Call the midwife’s Dr Turner says the start of series 13 filming is about to begin!!https://t.co/KSOWGeVbpP pic.twitter.com/rGDskyOBYS — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) April 29, 2023

‘Another tradition’

It then confirmed: “Yes, Stephen’s right. We traditionally start our new filming season with the Christmas Special at this time of year, so our cast have become rather accustomed to working in very un-Christmas spring temperatures!

“But there’s another tradition that always starts off our traditional filming season…. the Call the Midwife Clapperboard shot!! We like to announce the first day of new filming the traditional way – by those actors in the first scene given the honour of posing for a photograph with the ‘first slate’: the clapperboard marking the first take.

“In fact, you’ll only know we’ve *really* started the minute you see this! So keep your eyes on this page!” it added, urging fans to keep up with the news on Facebook.

So are you excited for series 13? We are!

