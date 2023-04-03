Call the Midwife star Helen George unrecognisable after drastic makeover

Call the Midwife star Helen George delighted fans with her brand new hairstyle last night.

Helen was among many of the stars who attended this year’s Olivier Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday evening.

But the actress looked completely unrecognisable as she ditched her trademark blonde locks for a new brunette hairdo at the annual event.

Helen George showed off her new brunette hair transformation at the Olivier Awards (Credit: ITV)

Call the Midwife star Helen George dons new hairstyle

Helen looked totally different as she changed up her hairstyle at the Olivier Awards last night.

The actress, who is performing in the West End production of The King and I, attended the event to present one of the awards of the night.

Helen is also known for playing the the beloved character Nurse Trixie in Call the Midwife, who wears iconic bleach blonde hair.

However, the star decided to shake things up and reveal a brand new hairstyle at the annual event. And she looks absolutely incredible!

Posing outside of The Royal Albert Hall, where the ceremony was being held, Helen showed off her new dark hair transformation.

The actress looked stunning as she styled her gorgeous new dark locks in waves alongside a muted makeup look. To compliment her new hairstyle, she also wore a plunging gold sequin gown.

Helen George shared her fears that she’ll be written out of Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC)

Helen George fears she’ll be written out of Call the Midwife

Recently, Helen has also expressed her worries about being written off the fan-favourite BBC show.

You never have complete control. It’s a genuine fear. You never know.

Call the Midwife has seen many stars come and go over the years. But the Nurse Trixie actress has shared that she has a ‘genuine fear’ of being made to leave the series.

Talking with the Radio Times, she admitted: “You never have complete control. It’s a genuine fear. You never know.”

She also added: “And they might just come to a point where they think: ‘Do you know what. We’ve got nothing more to say about your character.

“There’s nothing left to do with you. So you’re off.’ It happens.”

