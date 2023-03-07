Call the Midwife star Helen George reveals ‘genuine fear’ of being written out

Call the Midwife star Helen George has revealed her “genuine fear” of being written out of the BBC drama she has starred in since 2012.

While fan favourite Nurse Trixie’s wedding to Matthew was one of the highlights of the most recent finale, Helen George has admitted to her fear of getting written out.

Call the Midwife fans have seen many stars of the show come and go over the years, but will Helen George leave next?

Call the Midwife star Helen George has revealed her ‘genuine fear’ of being written out (Credit: BBC)

Helen George’s fear of being written out of Call the Midwife: ‘It happens’

Helen George opened up to the Radio Times about her fear of being written out of the show.

She admitted: “You never have complete control. It’s a genuine fear. You never know.

“And they might just come to a point where they think, ‘Do you know what, we’ve got nothing more to say about your character.

“There’s nothing left to do with you. So you’re off.’ It happens.”

Helen is expected to return for the upcoming 13th and 14th series of Call the Midwife. But one of her fellow co-stars recently confirmed her exit.

Leonie Elliot confirmed she will not return as Nurse Lucille after joining the show in 2018.

Nancy’s (Megan Cusack) future also hangs in the balance as she contemplated taking a new job at the end of series 12.

Trixie and Matthew finally got married at the end of series 12 (Credit: BBC)

What is next for Trixie and Matthew?

While Helen George has admitted her fears over Trixie’s storyline being done, we think there is a lot more ahead for her!

Trixie finally married Matthew Aylward in the most recent series finale. Matthew also saved Nonnatus House after he purchased the building outright.

With Trixie finally living with Matthew, she’ll be hands-on raising Matthew’s son Jonty.

Will she find it easy to adjust? And will Trixie and Matthew make plans for more children in their future?

We’ll have to wait and see…

Call the Midwife will return with a Christmas Special later this year.

