Call the Midwife stars tease the return of ‘old faces’ as they make prediction about show’s ‘very last series’

The Call the Midwife cast have discussed the show’s ‘very last series’ where they’ve teased the return of old characters from earlier series.

The show has been renewed for two more series, but Helen George has revealed the cast has discussed the show’s ending.

Call the Midwife fans have been no strangers to cast exits over the years, with Leonie Elliot becoming the most recent departure.

Helen George revealed the cast has discussed the ‘very end’ of the show (Credit: BBC)

Call the Midwife star teases the return of ‘old faces’

Speaking with the Radio Times, Helen George confirmed the cast has discussed the return of “old faces” for the end of the series.

She said: “Wouldn’t it be nice? Like at the end of Titanic, all the characters come and it’s just beautiful. It would have been amazing to have everybody.”

Maybe at the end of the very, very last series

Helen added: “It’ll be nice at some point. Maybe at the end of the very, very last series to get some of the old faces back.”

Helen revealed she would like to see Charlotte Richie return. She played beloved nurse Barbara Gilbert, who sadly died of septicemia in series seven.

She’s also mentioned she’d like to see the return of Oscar-winning star Emerald Fennell. She rose to fame on the show as Patsy Mount.

She finally concluded she’d like to see “all of them” return for the finale. We’re sure fans would agree!

Actress Leonie Elliot is the latest Call the Midwife actress to leave the show (Credit: BBC)

Leonie Elliot is the most recent star to confirm her exit

Leonie Elliot is the most recent star to confirm that she won’t be returning to the show as Nurse Lucille.

She said it was time she “embarked on pastures new” and thanked fans for “embracing” Lucille.

Stars Fenella Woolgar and Ella Bruccoleri who played Sister Hilda and Sister Frances respectively also left the series after series 11.

With Nancy’s fate left unclear at the end of series 12, will Megan Cusack be the next star to exit the show?

