Call the Midwife star confirms show exit in emotional post

Call the Midwife is losing another star as Leonie Elliott has confirmed she won’t be returning to the series as Nurse Lucille Anderson.

Fans were heartbroken when Lucille went home to Jamaica at the start of series 12, leaving her husband Cyril behind.

Cyril was devastated when he found out Lucille was working a new job in Jamaica and we now know she won’t return.

Nurse Lucille (Leonie Elliot) won’t return to Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC)

Leonie Elliot pens emotional post as she confirms exit

Leonie Elliot confirmed her exit on social media, writing “over and out, precious!” alongside an emotional letter.

She wrote: “Thank you all for embracing Lucille and rocking with me on this journey, it is with a heart full of love and appreciation that I embark on pastures new.

“Having spent six years on a truly wonderful show, with a fantastic team, I have fallen deeper and deeper in love with Lucille.”

Thank you again for all your support, it is hugely appreciated. Super excited for what’s coming next

Leonie went on to say she felt “honoured” to represent the “pioneering Windrush generation”.

She also thanked her fellow Call the Midwife cast and crew: “I would like to say a massive thank you to the brilliant cast and our über talented creative team: Heidi Thomas, Pippa Harris and Annie Triclebank.”

She added: “Thank you again for all your support, it is hugely appreciated. Super excited for what’s coming next!”

Leonie hasn’t confirmed what her next role is yet, but we can’t wait to see what she does next!

Call The Midwife will return with a Christmas Special later this year (Credit: BBC)

When will Call the Midwife return?

Call the Midwife will return with a Christmas Special at the end of this year.

Series 13 and series 14 are also confirmed, so fans have those to look forward to.

Series 12 ended with the fate of Nancy (Megan Cusack) unclear as she considered taking a new job in the countryside.

Could Nancy exit the series next? We’ll have to wait to the Christmas Special to find out…

Read more: Call the Midwife fans declare ‘Sundays won’t be the same’ as BBC issues statement

Call the Midwife series 1-12 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

