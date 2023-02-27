Call the Midwife fans declared that “Sundays won’t be the same” after the BBC shared a huge announcement about the future of the series.

The finale episode of the current series aired last night (February 26). It saw Trixie and Matthew finally getting married, as tragedy struck for one of Dr Turner and Shelagh’s patients.

And, after the episode finished, the Call the Midwife writers took to Twitter to share some major news about the show beyond series 12.

Call the Midwife will return this Christmas (Credit: BBC)

Call the Midwife fans make the same declaration about BBC news

The official Call the Midwife account shared some major news about the future of the show after the finale.

It said: “Call the Midwife will be back with a brand-new Christmas Special at the end of this year, and Series 13 in 2024!

“See you soon!!”

While fans were excited about the news of the Christmas special and series 13, they all agreed they would miss the show over the long wait.

One fan wrote: “So glad Trixie got her happy ever after. But such an emotional episode. Loved it as always. Sundays won’t be the same.”

A second fan agreed: “What a fabulous ending, crying and laughing as usual, what am I going to watch on Sunday now?”

A third fan said: “Looking forward to the next. I’ll miss you all on a Sunday evening.”

Another viewer added: “Tear-jerkingly beautiful! Can’t believe I have to wait until Christmas.”

Nancy’s fate will be revealed in the upcoming Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

The series will return this Christmas

Previous Christmas specials have aired on Christmas Day itself, so it sounds like fans will be waiting until December 25 for a new episode.

As the fate of characters Nancy and Lucille hang in the balance, fans will hopefully get answers about where the characters will end up.

We’ll also see how Trixie and Matthew are settling into marriage after Matthew bought Nonnatus House.

Call the Midwife will return to BBC One in December 2023.

