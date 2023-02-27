Call the Midwife viewers fuming as another fan-favourite character ‘leaves’?

Call the Midwife fans have been left fuming as another major character, Nurse Nancy Corrigan, announced she had been given a new job offer.
Nancy shocked the staff in Nonnatus House and viewers alike when she admitted she had applied for a job in the country, which she was told was hers.
But viewers are hoping Nancy won’t leave the series, as they’ve made a desperate plea to not see another character leave Call the Midwife…
Call the Midwife: Is Nurse Nancy leaving?
In the final episode of series 12, Nurse Nancy Corrigan admitted she had applied for a midwifery job at a hospital in the countryside.
Her future was left up in the air when she received a letter that confirmed the job was hers if she wanted it.
Nancy joined the show in series 10, revealing she had a daughter named Colette when was 16, who lived in an orphanage.
Nancy’s daughter now lives with a foster family, but Nancy’s new job comes with a house which means she could finally live with her daughter.
Will Nancy take this job to be with her daughter?
A representative for Call the Midwife confirmed there was no “official news” on Nancy’s exit just yet.
Viewers beg for Nancy to stay on the show
Call the Midwife viewers immediately took to Twitter to beg Nancy (Megan Cusack) not to leave the show.
One viewer wrote: “Please keep Nancy in this series as I love her character so much! The relationship she has with her daughter Colette is just beautiful.”
Not another one leaving!
Another viewer agreed: “I really hope she stays, she’s got so much more to give and her storyline as a single mother is so important.”
A third viewer added: “No not Nancy! She can’t leave. Not another one leaving!”
A fourth viewer also said: “Please don’t say Nancy is leaving. Her naivety is so refreshing. I’ve grown to really like her and Collette.”
