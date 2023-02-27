Call the Midwife viewers fuming as another fan-favourite character ‘leaves’?

Call the Midwife fans have been left fuming as another major character, Nurse Nancy Corrigan, announced she had been given a new job offer.

Nancy shocked the staff in Nonnatus House and viewers alike when she admitted she had applied for a job in the country, which she was told was hers.

But viewers are hoping Nancy won’t leave the series, as they’ve made a desperate plea to not see another character leave Call the Midwife…

Nancy Corrigan announced that she had a new job offer (Credit: BBC)

Call the Midwife: Is Nurse Nancy leaving?

In the final episode of series 12, Nurse Nancy Corrigan admitted she had applied for a midwifery job at a hospital in the countryside.

Her future was left up in the air when she received a letter that confirmed the job was hers if she wanted it.

Nancy joined the show in series 10, revealing she had a daughter named Colette when was 16, who lived in an orphanage.

Nancy’s daughter now lives with a foster family, but Nancy’s new job comes with a house which means she could finally live with her daughter.

Will Nancy take this job to be with her daughter?

A representative for Call the Midwife confirmed there was no “official news” on Nancy’s exit just yet.

Will Nancy leave to be with her daughter Colette? (Credit: BBC)

Viewers beg for Nancy to stay on the show

Call the Midwife viewers immediately took to Twitter to beg Nancy (Megan Cusack) not to leave the show.

One viewer wrote: “Please keep Nancy in this series as I love her character so much! The relationship she has with her daughter Colette is just beautiful.”

Not another one leaving!

Another viewer agreed: “I really hope she stays, she’s got so much more to give and her storyline as a single mother is so important.”

A third viewer added: “No not Nancy! She can’t leave. Not another one leaving!”

A fourth viewer also said: “Please don’t say Nancy is leaving. Her naivety is so refreshing. I’ve grown to really like her and Collette.”

