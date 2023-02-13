Call the Midwife fans are over the moon as the BBC series made a huge announcement ahead of the series 12 finale episode.

The series 12 finale is set to end with a bang as Trixie and Matthew plan to tie the knot, but will the big event be as smooth sailing as they hoped?

However, as the BBC season is nearing its end, what does the future hold for the period drama?

The BBC drama made an exciting announcement about the show’s future (Credit: BBC)

Will BBC Call the Midwife continue after series 12?

Call the Midwife’s future has been confirmed by the BBC, as the show made an exciting announcement on Twitter.

The show’s current run, series 12, has one episode left with the finale airing on February 26.

And as the series comes to end, the fate of fan-favourite Sister Monica Joan hangs in the air.

In episode 7, Judy Parfitt’s character alarmed viewers as she fell terribly ill.

The beloved character was diagnosed with Hepatitis and showed no signs of recovery.

Her last words in the episode were: “Perhaps you can let me be,” but will she be able to pull through?

So will there be another season?

BBC’s Call the Midwife revealed that they’ve been commissioned to run up to 2026.

This means that we can see at least two more seasons of the popular medical drama.

They wrote: “BREAKING NEWS!! BBC Recommissions Call the Midwife up to 2026!!”

BREAKING NEWS!! BBC Recommissions Call the Midwife up to 2026!! 🎉🥳🍾🙌🙌🙌🥂 Full story: https://t.co/XDYRoVWM1C pic.twitter.com/aaupxm0LrK — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) February 13, 2023

They included an image which had “three more seasons” across it.

FANTASTIC news – gave me goosebumps.

Thrilled by the news, many Call the Midwife fans rushed to the comments to share their excitement.

One even claimed that it’s the ‘best news of 2023’!

Sister Monica Joan fell extremely ill in Call the Midwife series 12 episode 7 (Credit: BBC)

How did fans react?

One delighted fan tweeted: “This is such good news and many thanks to all cast and crew past and present for making this show one of the best in the business. Congratulations and I’ll look forward to seeing what is to come.”

In addition, a second added: “Aaaaaahhhh! That’s me screaming in happiness! OMG! I live for @CallTheMidwife1. Will finally see Trixie be a mum. It’s her turn. Thank you @BBC.”

Meanwhile, another commented: “Best news of 2023. Praise God the Almighty!”

Someone else also wrote: “FANTASTIC news – gave me goosebumps.”

Read more: Call the Midwife on BBC One: Is Judy Parfitt’s character Sister Monica Joan killed off?

Call the Midwife episode 8 will air on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 8pm.

What are your thoughts on the Call the Midwife announcement? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.