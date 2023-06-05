Ant McPartlin issues apology over Britain’s Got Talent winner amid calls for show to be cancelled

Ant McPartlin was forced to apologise for the behaviour of Britain’s Got Talent winner Viggo Venn last night amid calls for the show to be cancelled.

Norweigan dancer and comedian Viggo, who dances in high-vis jackets, took home the trophy as the winner of BGT 2023. But during the live final last night (June 4) Ant McPartlin had to apologise for the winner’s behaviour after his final performance.

Ant McPartlin forced to apologise for Viggo Venn’s behaviour

BGT winner Viggo Venn swore during his performance, as he pretended a part of his act had gone wrong as part of a skit. Still in his character, he asked: “Is this live?” after he let the curse word slip.

Ant then made a profuse apology as Viggo’s act came to an end. He told viewers: “We do apologise for any bad language that you might have heard.” It’s the second time Ant and Dec have recently had to apologise for cursing on the show after judge Bruno Tonolio recently swore on stage.

Bruno was invited up on stage as part of Andrew Stanton’s act alongside other judges on Tuesday night’s semi-final. At one point during the sword-swallower’s performance, Bruno was heard saying: “Oh [bleep]ing hell Simon, not again.” On Wednesday night’s episode, Ant and Dec made an apology for Bruno’s language. Ant said: “Now before we carry on, we have to just say sorry if you heard a bit of choice language on this show last night.”

‘This show needs to end’: Viewers are unhappy with the Britain’s Got Talent winner

While the cursing may have offended some viewers, it was the act that won which caused the most controversy. Despite receiving the red buzzer from Simon Cowell during his audition, comedy act Viggo Venn went on to win the show – leaving many viewers unhappy.

One person wrote: “@SimonCowell I think it’s time you cancelled #BGT. That guy is utter trash with no talent, he’s not funny and he wins the show. You are actually going to put that in front of the new King. I am not a royalist but putting that in front of the King is an insult.”

Time the show was cancelled for good.

A second person added: “The worst winner in #BGT history. Time the show was cancelled for good. Viggo seems lovely but my god the public has got this awfully wrong.” Another viewer agreed: “This show needs to end.”

