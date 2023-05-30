BGT reassures viewers after Ant McPartlin suffers shock fall during live semi-final

BGT have stepped in to reassure viewers after Ant McPartlin suffered a shock fall on last night’s live show.

Yesterday’s (May 29) semi-final opened with a performance from iconic past BGT winners Diversity. As ever, the dance troupe wowed the audience with their slick routine. But it was Ant who unexpectedly stole the show. The presenter briefly joined Diversity on stage before taking a dramatic tumble.

Ant suffered a shock fall live on Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: ITV)

Diversity frontman Ashley Banjo immediately rushed to Ant’s side to check that he was okay. Meanwhile, as could be expected, Dec stood by hysterically laughing at his best pal.

The shock fall left many BGT fans worried about the presenter. Many viewers reached out to check the much-loved host was okay following his fall.

BGT viewers were concerned about Ant after his dramatic fall (Credit: ITV)

BGT reassures viewers after Ant falls

“Ouch! That must have really hurt. Hope you’re ok Ant!” One concerned viewer tweeted following Ant’s fall.

Somebody else said: “Hope you’re OK Ant, not too bruised!!”

“Jeez Ant, that could have been nasty. Take care,” a third person said.

Ant’s accident also prompted several jokes. Someone made the pun: “Let’s get ready to tumble.”

Meanwhile, another person joked: “Someone at ITV has told Ant he is replacing Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice.”

Thankfully, the official Britain’s Got Talent Twitter account quickly stepped in to reassure concerned fans. “Don’t worry, Ant’s fine!” they tweeted just minutes after the fall, following up with a relieved emoji.

Ant and Dec also reassured viewers themselves with a video on social media following the show.

A laughing Dec came to find Ant backstage to ask how he was to which Ant told him: “Shut up, I’m resting! I’m resting my back!”

He admitted that he was still feeling “a bit sore”.

“I think adrenaline gets you through and now it’s a bit like OOH I need a bit of ice on that!” He went on: “But nah I’m alright! I’ll be back tomorrow!”

Britain’s Got Talent continues with semi-finals every night this week at 8pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

