Viggo Venn on Britain's Got Talent
TV

BGT hit by hundreds of Ofcom complaints following backlash over winner

The comedian later admitted he was "embarrassed" to win

By Entertainment Daily

The winner of BGT might be decided by public vote, but some fans took to Ofcom to complain about the decision.

Over 100 fans complained to the broadcasting regulator after Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn, 33, was crowned the show’s winner on Sunday night (June 4).

BGT winner Viggo Venn talking to Ant & Dec
Viggo spoke to hosts Ant & Dec after knocking Ant over (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Viggo was visibly shocked when he found out he won, running around the stage and knocking host Ant McPartlin over. However, boos could be heard in the crowd when he won, beating out dancer Lillianna Clifton and magician Cillian O’Connor in the final three. Among the hotly-tipped acts who didn’t make the top three were 27-year-old dancer Musa Motha and opera singer Malakai Bayoh.

Ofcom confirmed to Metro.co.uk that the 116 complaints made to the TV watchdog related to his victory.

ED! has contacted reps for Ofcom for comment.

BGT winner complaints

As well as complaining to Ofcom, some fans shared their thoughts on Twitter, too, and many criticised the booing.

One viewer said: “Very surprised. But Viggo was very funny. Very distasteful for anyone to boo Viggo. Not his fault he won, people voted for him, not anyone else. Made it a sour end thanks to the audience reaction. Well done, Viggo!!!”

BGT winner Viggo Venn and Simon Cowell on Britain's Got Talent
Viggo got Simon Cowell involved in his final performance on Sunday (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Another said: “Wrong to blame Viggo and be rude about him and definitely wrong to boo him. The public voted for him and now the public are moaning about it!!! Wonder if everyone moaning voted themselves.”

However, not everyone agreed. One viewer said that those who voted for him should be “ashamed and embarrassed”, while another described it as a “bit of a deflated, down-beat end to the series”.

Viggo appeared on Lorraine following his win

Viggo went on to cancel an interview with Lorraine Kelly on her self-titled show yesterday (Jjune 6) at the last minute. However, he appeared on the show earlier today. He admitted that he was “embarrassed” to win, but said that it “wasn’t his fault” that he came out victorious.

Very distasteful for anyone to boo Viggo. Not his fault he won, people voted for him, not anyone else.

He explained: “I was kinda hoping I didn’t win because it would be so embarrassing but I was very happy when they said it – the British public have such a sense of ridiculous humour.”

After his success at the weekend, Viggo became the 16th winner of Britain’s Got Talent, joining the likes of Diversity, Paul Potts and last year’s champion Axel Blake in winning the show.

