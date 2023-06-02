Favourite to win Britain’s Got Talent 2023 revealed as ‘most likely threat’ to his chances named

The favourite to win Britain’s Got Talent 2023 has been revealed by bookies.

Set to take place this Sunday (June 4), BGT’s final will see the likes of Travis George, Malakai Bayoh, Musa Motha, Viggo Venn and Ghetto Kids battle it out for the winning spot.

Musa Motha is the favourite to win Britain’s Got Talent 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Favourite to win Britain’s Got Talent 2023

The likely winner of the series has now been revealed. South African dancer, Musa Motha, 27, is the current favourite to win the series with odds of 4/6.

Comedian Viggo Venn is then next line to win at 3/1, followed by singer Malakai Bayoh at 3/1. In addition, Dance group Ghetto Kids are at 7/2 and Travis George at 25/1.

The amputee dancer’s price for victory was as high as evens throughout this week.

Speaking on behalf of William Hill, Lee Phelps said: “After an exhilarating semi-final performance, we’ve seen a lot of support for Musa Motha to win this Sunday’s final of Britain’s Got Talent.

“The amputee dancer’s price for victory was as high as evens throughout this week. But has been backed into 4/6, with punters seemingly confident with the 27-year-old’s chances.”

Furthermore, he added: “Comedian Viggo Venn is deemed the most likely threat to Motha’s chances of glory on Sunday at 3/1, whilst singer Malakai Bayoh is a 7/2 shot.”

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 final will take place on Sunday (Credit: ITV)

Musa’s advice

Due to cancer, Musa had to have his left leg amputated.

Speaking about the advice he would tell young people, he told Eyewitness News: “Have a dream, focus on your goals, stay positive at all times and know that if someone else did it, you can do it too. It’s just a matter of choice and consistency.”

In addition, he added: “I have learnt that to get what I wanted I had to have consistency, to be committed and dedicate myself to the focal point, And I have been receiving nothing but love. As a dancer, this showed me that I’m on the right path,” he then said.

“I should stick to exactly what I have been doing, which is working hard and smart,” Musa then concluded.

Britain’s Got Talent continues tonight at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The final airs Sunday (June 4) at 7.30pm on ITV.

