Ant and Dec booed as they issue apology and point finger at BGT co-star over his behaviour

Ant and Dec were forced to issue an apology to BGT viewers last night (May 31) as they gave a ticking off to new judge Bruno Tonioli over his behaviour.

The presenting duo faced boos from the live audience as they told Bruno off at the start of last night’s show.

Ant and Dec gave Bruno a telling off on BGT last night (Credit: ITV)

BGT hosts Ant and Dec apologise for Bruno’s behaviour

Bringing yesterday’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-final show to a halt before it had properly begun, Ant told the audience: “Now before we carry on, we have to just say sorry if you heard a bit of choice language on the show last night.”

There’ll be none of that this evening.

As he said this he began to point a finger at one of his co-stars. “There’ll be none of that this evening,” the host promised.

The camera then panned to Bruno, who clutched his hands over his mouth as Dec joined in the telling off, saying: “Not looking at anybody.”

Bruno gasped as he looked round at the Britain’s Got Talent live audience as they booed.

Judge Bruno was overheard swearing during the BGT semi-finals (Credit: ITV)

Bruno swears on BGT

The apology came after viewers were left convinced they’d heard Bruno swear on Tuesday night’s (May 30) show. Italian judge Bruno was overheard shouting: “[Bleep]ing hell!” during semi-finalist Andrew Stanton’s performance.

The daring contestant, who has previously earned ITV Ofcom complaints, gave a jaw-dropping final routine that included sword-swallowing. He then finished up with his most daring exploit yet. He was seen pulling the judges across the stage by a truck attached to his eye sockets.

In reaction to this, Bruno – understandably – exclaimed: “[Bleep]ing hell Simon, not again!”

Meanwhile, the act received mixed opinions from viewers with some dubbing it “disgusting” and complaining that they could not bear to watch.

Britain’s Got Talent continues with semi-finals every night this week at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The grand final will then take place on Sunday June 4.

