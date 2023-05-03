BGT hit by more Ofcom complaints over ‘horrific’ performance last weekend

BGT has received multiple Ofcom complaints and rubbed viewers and its judges the wrong way with a recent act.

On Saturday (April 29), Britain’s Got Talent viewers tuned in to watch the talent show like they usually would. Little did they know that sword swallower Andrew Stanton would have them reaching for the remote control.

Daredevil Andrew churned the judges’ stomachs as his life-threatening sword-swallowing levelled up.

BGT judges Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli struggled to watch the act (Credit: ITV)

Death-defying act

He went from swallowing a single sword to three blades with his assistant hammering them into his throat with a frying pan. It soon escalated to the showman lifting judge Amanda Holden into the air by a chain. A chain that was attached to his eyelids.

I say this as a compliment – it was the most disgusting thing in the history of Got Talent.

Amanda said: “That was horrific.” Once she composed herself, she added: “I only saw the first part of your act because, believe me I had my eyes shut for the rest of it. I have been doing this show for 16 years, and we have never seen anything like it.”

“I say this as a compliment – it was the most disgusting thing in the history of Got Talent,” Simon added.

More Ofcom complaints

Viewers at home felt the same and, through the queasiness, contacted Ofcom. The death-defying act received 82 Ofcom complaints. ITV has been contacted for comment.

Receiving four yeses from the judges wasn’t enough to save the act from ridicule. Viewers at home took to social media at the time to share their thoughts.

Sword swallower Andrew Stanton “horrified” the judges and viewers (Credit: ITV)

BGT has received other Ofcom complaints this season, having received 334 the week before. Fire stunt performer Thomas Vu covered himself in fire-retardant gel and set alight the weekend before (April 16).

As the fire’s intensity grew, he had to solve a Rubix cube before being extinguished, a challenge he overcame. BGT has over 400 Ofcom complaints in total this season so far.

Read more: BGT viewers left asking the same question over baffling act last night: ‘Time to turn it off!’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.