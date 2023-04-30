BGT viewers feel ‘sick’ over contestant’s performance involving Amanda Holden

Viewers of BGT 2023 couldn’t believe what they were seeing when one of the show’s most daring contestants added a “sick” twist to his act – involving Amanda Holden.

The latest series of the nation’s favourite talent show kicked off a few weeks ago. Back to scour the UK for the next big thing are judges Simon Cowell, Amanda, Alesha Dixon, and newbie Bruno Tonioli.

But on Saturday night (April 29) it seems that one of the acts didn’t go down too well with some viewers – who were left raging “this is not entertainment” at show bosses.

Amanda was summoned to be involved in the ‘sick’ act (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2023: Act leaves judges stunned

In the show, sword swallower Andrew Stanton made his way onto the BGT stage. At first, he refused to speak to head judge Simon when he was asked what his name was and what he’d be doing.

Andrew was then joined on stage by an assistant carrying a huge sword. The budding entertainer tied his arms around his back, before swallowing the huge sword – much to the judging panel and audience’s amazement.

The latest BGT act got the nation talking (Credit: ITV)

But Andrew was not done. He then inserted three long knives into his throat, before his assistant slammed them down using a frying pan.

This is not entertainment this is sick

The daring act then summoned judge Amanda to come up on the stage – and what he did next left viewers proclaiming: “Pass me the sick bucket.”

The act left the audience and panel in shock (Credit: ITV)

BGT judge Amanda Holden involved in ‘sick’ act

Nervously walking on the stage, Amanda said: “Oh my god I’m shaking,” and was told by Andrew to lay down on a platform which was attached to a chain. Then, much to the horror of everyone, he suspended the chain onto his eyes.

This is actually making me feel physically sick.

With gasps of shock from the audience and panel, the act slowly lifted Amanda into the air using his eyelids. Watching the scenes unfold, co-host Declan Donnelly proclaimed: “Stop it, man! What’s the matter with you?”

After Amanda was freed, Dec added: “We’ve never seen anything like that before.” Meanwhile, Amanda herself remarked: “That was horrific.”

The BGT act lifted Amanda using his eyes (Credit: ITV)

BGT viewers ‘sickened’ by ‘abhorrent’ act

Viewers watching BGT at home soon rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts on the act – with plenty feeling “sick” over the shocking scenes.

“This is not entertainment this is sick, kids are watching this abhorrent,” raged one unhappy viewer. Another person added: “Pass me the sick bucket.”

Someone else chimed in and added: “I’m sorry but that sword act. My goodness, it’s sick and yet astonishing…”

Another agreed: “This is actually making me feel physically sick.” Meanwhile, someone else said: “No no no. I do not find that entertaining BGT, I feel sick.”

