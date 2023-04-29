Alison Hammond tipped for judging role on Britain’s Got Talent

Alison Hammond has been tipped to take on a judging role on Britain’s Got Talent, after the latest BGT news suggested Amanda Holden might be considering a move to America.

Amanda reportedly recently visited the US, as her daughter Lexi is looking at universities in the States. The star also visited the set of America’s Got Talent, where she got on “really well” with the judges, it’s claimed.

PR expert Jack Cooper at EdHopkinsPR suggested that if Amanda does leave Britain’s Got Talent and heads to the US, then Alison would be a great replacement for her.

Alison Hammond has been tipped as a judge for BGT (Credit: Cover Images)

Alison Hammond to join BGT as judge?

Jack said that Alison is a “rumoured name” to join Britain’s Got Talent as a judge. He exclusively told ED!: “Another rumoured name is the nation’s newest sweet-heart, Alison Hammond. She would bring some fresh energy to the show’s judging panel.”

Alison is soon set to join the new series of Great British Bake Off as a host alongside Noel Fielding. But it would be great to see Alison on Britain’s Got Talent too!

If Amanda does leave for the US, it’s unclear if she would travel back for BGT. The judging panel recently faced a shake-up where Bruno Tonioli replaced David Walliams. A leaked tape revealed David made fun of contestants. He later apologised for the “disrespectful comments”.

Jack also suggested that if we don’t get Alison on the judging panel, David Walliams may return to the show. He added: “I think if Amanda does depart from the British show, the producers would highly likely consider bringing David Walliams back. The British public is desperate to have him back on the show.”

Amanda Holden is reportedly ‘seriously contemplating’ a move to the US (Credit: YouTube)

BGT news: Amanda Holden ‘extremely likely’ to join America’s Got Talent

Jack also shared that Amanda is “extremely likely” to become a judge on America’s Got Talent. He added: “I think it’s extremely likely that Amanda would be set to Judge on America’s Got Talent, with her past success on BGT. This would be a natural and easy decision for the US producers. She already knows the show inside out and fully understands the ‘Got Talent’ brand and format. I believe that this opportunity is already on the table for her and she’s just waiting to figure out a strategy for the move.”

No matter what, Jack predicted success for Amanda in the US: “I think there is certainly potential for her to be successful in the States and possibly even become a hit on US TV. However, the US TV industry is highly competitive. So, her success would depend on many factors, But I do believe she will already have multiple opportunities available to her. It will boil down to how well she is received by audiences in the US.”

