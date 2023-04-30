BGT viewers threaten to complain to Ofcom over ‘disgusting’ performance

BGT 2023 viewers have threatened to complain to Ofcom following a performance last night.

Many people watching said they felt “sick” over Andrew Stanton’s routine. Andrew left the judges, audience and even hosts Ant and Dec shocked with his stunts.

At one point in the performance, Andrew inserted swords into his throat. At another point, he invited Amanda Holden on stage to get involved in one stunt.

Andrew managed to lift Amanda using his eye sockets (Credit: ITV)

Amanda was told by Andrew to lay down on a platform which was attached to a chain. Shockingly, he then suspended the chain onto his eyes.

Slowly, he then began lifting Amanda up leaving the judges and audience members gobsmacked.

Viewers at home weren’t too impressed either, and threatened to complain to the TV watchdog. One Britain’s Got Talent viewer said on Twitter: “I’m not that kind of person but I just might be on the phone to Ofcom about sword man.”

Another wrote: “#ofcom should stop these kind of acts on @ITV #bgt two weeks ago a guy set himself on fire and now this guy with the swords down his throat before the watershed. Disgusting.”

The act left the audience and panel in shock (Credit: ITV)

A third tweeted: “@Ofcom is it suitable to show some fella putting knives down his throat and picking someone up with clips attached to his eyelids on @BGT.”

I’m not that kind of person but I just might be on the phone to ofcom about sword man.

Someone else added: “@BGT what the hell have we just seen? It’s a family show, and we are watching someone shove swords and knives down their throat?! Pre watershed it’s not acceptable!! My daughter is now worried she’s going to have nightmares. We have had to pause it and fast forward it. @ofcom.”

However, others seemed impressed by Andrew’s skill. One said: “I hope this man’s talent didn’t go unnoticed. Sword swallowing always freaked me out. But to take it to this level. Good for him.”

Another added: “That sword guy was amazing.”

