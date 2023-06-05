Susan Boyle makes shock BGT return as she shares ‘fight’ to get back on stage after suffering a stroke

BGT favourite Susan Boyle has revealed that she suffered a stroke last year.

The Scottish singer, 62, rose to fame after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 where she sang I Dreamed A Dream from the musical Les Misérables.

On Sunday night (June 4), Susan returned to the BGT stage alongside the West End cast of the show as part of the 2023 final. Along with the cast, Susan once again performed I Dreamed A Dream, which received a standing ovation from the live studio audience.

Susan Boyle returned to the Britain’s Got Talent stage on Sunday’s final (Credit: ITV)

BGT star Susan Boyle opens up on stroke

Speaking to hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly after her performance, the star opened up about the stroke she had last year. Dec began: “Susan, it is so lovely to see you, welcome. It’s hard to believe that you appeared on this show in 2009, 14 years ago. How does it feel to be back at BGT?”

Susan then replied: “It feels great. It’s really good. It’s extra special for me actually, last April there, I suffered a minor stroke and I thought it’d be crazy to be back on stage and I have done it.”

Ant then said: “Did you? We’re sorry to hear that, you’re very brave! Simon lovely to see her back on stage isn’t it?”

Show boss Simon Cowell replied: “Unbelievable, Susan we owe you so much and I knew you weren’t well but if anyone was going to come back you were going to come back because we wouldn’t be the same without you! You are amazing.”

Dec then added: “It’s great to see you and it’s great to have you back home!”

Viggo Venn was crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent winner

Comedian Viggo Venn was later announced as the winner of the the 16th series of Britain’s Got Talent, winning the £250k cash prize, and securing a place at the Royal Variety Show.

Magician Cillian O’Connor finished in third place, and Lillianna Clifton finished as the runner-up. Speaking in his winner’s speech, Viggo said: “I won not only the heart of Britain, but also the heart of Simon. Thank you to everybody who voted for me.”

However, taking to social media, some fans weren’t too impressed with the show’s results and vowed that they would never watch BGT again.

One person said: “Haven’t watched any #BGT this year as I think it’s sort of past it’s time now. But thought I’d watch the final. Was rooting for Lillianna Clifton, amazing talent! Cannot believe that act won. Time to cancel the whole show.”

On the other hand, another user said: “Very surprised. But Viggo was very funny. Very distasteful for anyone to boo Viggo. Not his fault he won, people voted for him, not anyone else. Made it a sour end thanks to the audience reaction. Well done, Viggo!!! #BritainsGotTalent #BGT2023 #bgt.”

