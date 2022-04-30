Britain’s Got Talent judges: All the stars who’ve graced the panel over the years

Britain’s Got Talent and its cast of brilliant judges are back on the box with the new series of the ITV talent search show.

Fab four Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams wall returned for the 2022 series.

But who have been judges on the show in the past?

Here’s a list of all of the Britain’s Got Talent judges over the years.

Piers Morgan got himself into a nasty feud with David Walliams (Credit: Splash News)

Britain’s Got Talent judges: Piers Morgan

The controversial Piers Morgan was one of the first-ever judges on the series as he joined the show when it first aired.

However, he left the show in series four to host a show on American network CNN.

And it looks like it worked out for the best as recently Piers has been feuding with current BGT judge David Walliams.

Last year, Piers wrote in his Daily Mail column that he was invited to fill in for Simon Cowell on BGT.

I had to explain that if I was confined to the same quarters as that as that insufferable twerp David Walliams, it wouldn’t end well.

However, Piers didn’t seem too keen on the idea of sharing the panel with David.

He said: “Amusingly, I was quickly sounded out to see if I was potentially available.

“But I had to explain that if I was confined to the same quarters as that as that insufferable twerp David Walliams, it wouldn’t end well.”

TV personality Kelly Brook was a judge for three days (Credit: Splash News)

Britain’s Got Talent judges: Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook was meant to be a permanent judge in series three but her stint swiftly came to an end after only three days.

Speaking up about her experience, Kelly admitted in her autobiography Close Up that she felt unwanted on the show.

She said: “I had such an awful vibe off the producers. I don’t think they wanted me there.

“My fellow judges didn’t want me there, Ant and Dec didn’t want me there.

“In fact, I don’t think anyone wanted me there expect Simon, and now I couldn’t help feeling I had managed to turn him right off the idea.”

Awkward!

David Hasselhoff was rumoured to have been fired by ITV (Credit: Splash News)

David Hasselhoff

Hollywood icon David Hasselhoff joined the judges panel in series five.

The actor starred alongside Michael McIntyre as temporary replacements for Simon Cowell and Piers Morgan.

However, it sadly wasn’t meant to be for The Hoff and he left the show after only filming one series.

Shortly after he left, rumours started to circulate that he was fired from ITV for having no connection with any of the acts.

However, none of the rumours were ever confirmed.

Carmen Electra was often booed off the stage during her time on BGT (Credit: Splash News)

Carmen Electra

Baywatch star Carmen Electra was also a judge on Britain’s Got Talent for a while.

The actress filled in for Amanda Holden while she was on maternity leave in 2012.

However, fans didn’t exactly give her a warm welcome as she was often booed by the audience during auditions.

People also chanted things like “Bring back Amanda!” every time she tried to speak.

Comedian Michael McIntyre quit Britain’s Got Talent after only filming one series (Credit: Splash News)

Michael McIntyre

Michael McIntyre made us all burst into laughter while he was on the judges panel in series five.

The star famously buzzed off a young act on the show after he said his favourite comedian was Harry Hill.

But the comedian sadly decided to quit the show after only filming one season.

Talking to the Daily Mail about his experience, Michael explained the real reason he left the show.

He said: “It was wonderful to do but I was just desperate to get back on stage and I didn’t get the feeling that anyone was watching the show for my judging.

“Nobody was coming up to me in the street and saying: ‘God you really know how to judge Football Freestyle.'”

TV presenter Amanda Holden passed out on stage while filming the latest series of BGT (Credit: Splash News)

BGT judges: Amanda Holden

Amanda is one of the longest-running judges on the panel.

The star joined the show in 2009 and has continued as a judge ever since.

From being sawed in half to tipping a cup of water on her head, Amanda is often involved with a lot of the acts on the show.

However, recently while filming this year’s series, Amanda passed out on stage after being hypnotised by one of the contestants.

Amanda recalled: “We had a phantom man perform and he got me up on stage. I’ll be honest, I can’t really remember what happened.

“One minute I was on stage and the next minute I was asleep, and Alesha was like: ‘Well you just did this,’ and I was like: ‘No I didn’t.’

“I was tasked with guessing what the other judges had picked from a box. He obviously had control over my mind because I picked exactly what Alesha picked, even though I didn’t see.

“I don’t know how it happened or how it worked.”

Alesha Dixon was also a Strictly Come Dancing judge (Credit: Splash News)

Alesha Dixon

Singer Alesha Dixon joined Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 alongside David Walliams.

Alesha was a former judge for Strictly Come Dancing so she’s no stranger to the role.

And it certainly shows, as she’s known for finding some of the best talent on the show!

Comedian David Walliams loves to make everyone laugh on Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: Splash News)

David Walliams

David has been a part of Britain’s Got Talent since series six and he often entertains viewers almost as much as the acts on stage.

The comedian brings the fun to show with his sarcastic quips and cheeky comments.

He even dressed up as the Queen and gave a hilarious speech during a Christmas special episode.

Producer Simon Cowell is known for his cruel insults on Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: Splash News)

Simon Cowell

Simon is not only the longest running judge but he’s also the creator of the series.

Without Simon there would be no Britain’s Got Talent!

However, the star isn’t afraid of showing he’s in bad mood.

One of his most iconic moments was when a young dancer who aspired to be like Justin Timberlake performed his routine.

Without holding back, Simon Cowell said that he was: “Completely and utterly useless.”

Furious with Simon’s comment, the contestant cursed at the audience and ran off the stage.

Britain’s Got Talent is on Saturday nights on ITV.

