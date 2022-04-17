Britain’s Got Talent winners: Every single winner and where they are now

The UK’s favourite talent show Britain’s Got Talent has seen a variety of incredible acts that have blown us all away.

Over the years, the series has crowned some incredible winners on the show.

So who are they?

Here are all of the Britain’s Got Talent winners and where they are now!

Paul Potts made it to the finals of America’s Got Talent in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent winners: Paul Potts – 2007

The first ever winner!

Former mobile phone salesman Paul Potts wowed the audience in 2007 with a performance of his own original song One Chance.

Since winning the show, the singer has had six albums, one of them even topped the charts in nine countries.

He also successfully reached the finals of America’s Got Talent in 2019.

George Sampson starred in the hit movie Street Dance (Credit: ITV)

George Sampson – 2008

George Sampson, 14, won the hearts of millions with his incredible street dance performances in 2008.

Post Britain’s Got Talent, George Sampson has had a very diverse career.

The young star released a single called Get Up On The Dance Floor that reached number 30 in the UK charts.

He then got his hands in acting by playing major roles in the BBC drama Waterloo Road and Sky’s Mount Pleasant.

He also starred in the famous dance movies Street Dance and Step Up 2.

Ashley Banjo the choreographer for Diversity went on to judge Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Diversity – 2009

Diversity is definitely one of the most famous dance troupes to ever compete on Britain’s Got Talent.

While the dance group became a success worldwide, some of the members have also enjoyed a solo career.

Diversity choreographer Ashley Banjo was invited as a judge on the talent show Got to Dance, he then later joined the panel on Dancing On Ice.

Perri Kielty, meanwhile, won the second series of ITV’s Splash and finished as a runner-up to Joe Swash on Dancing On Ice.

Spelbound – 2010

After winning the show in 2010, the gymnastic group Spelbound released a DVD that same year.

They also performed at the London Olympics Closing Ceremony in 2012 and performed alongside Michael McIntyre at a Paris event in 2015.

Jai McDowall won the show in 2011 (Credit: ITV)

Jai McDowall – 2011

Surprise winner Jai McDowall won the series in 2011 after impressing the judges with his singing.

Following his win, Jai McDowall traveled across the country supporting Pop Idol runner-up Gareth Gates on tour.

He then went on to perform in Britain’s Got Talent: The Champion Series.

Pudsey passed away in 2017 (Credit: ITV)

Ashleigh and Pudsey – 2012

Ashleigh Butler and her dog Pudsey won over the nation with their famous dog act in 2012.

The dynamic duo have since been a part of many pantomimes and theatre productions.

Sadly, Pudsey passed away in July 2017.

Ashleigh later introduced her new dog Sully and the pair went on to win the Crufts in 2019.

Attraction – 2013

Attraction were a unique dance group who performed using shadows.

And despite many controversies, they became the first foreign act to ever win Britain’s Got Talent in 2013.

After BGT, the dance troupe went on to perform shows in Las Vegas.

The boy band Collabro won BGT in 2014 (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent winners: Collabro – 2014

The boy band Collabro won Britain’s Got Talent in 2014.

After winning the show, they released their debut album which reached No.1 in the UK charts.

In 2016 one of their members, Richard Hadfield, sadly left the group.

However, the remaining four members continued to release another album the following year.

Dynamic duo Jules and Matisse became the second dog act to win BGT (Credit: ITV)

Jules and Matisse – 2015

Jules and Matisse became the second dog act to win the Britain’s Got Talent trophy in 2015.

Since then, the pair were invited back to BGT for the live shows in 2016.

They’ve also performed at many Royal Variety performances.

Army officer Richard Jones launched his own TV show called Operation Magic (Credit: ITV)

Richard Jones – 2016

Richard Jones was the first magician to ever win the show in 2016.

Before heading out to his first solo tour, Power of Imagination, he launched his TV series Operation Magic in 2017.

He also continues to work as an army officer.

Tokio Myers – 2017

Tokio Myers was a very talented musician on Britian’s Got Talent who famously combined hip-hop with classical music.

After winning the show in 2017, he went on to earn many awards including three Brit Awards, Album of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

The silent comedian went on a 10 week tour after winning BGT (Credit: ITV)

Lost Voice Guy – 2018

Lost Voice Guy is the first stand-up comedian in the history of the UK to use a voice synthesiser after losing his voice.

In 2018, the star won Britain’s Got Talent after spicing up the stage with his hilarious jokes and sarcastic quips.

Since winning, he has taken a 10-week tour and starred in the BBC Radio 4 sitcom Ability.

Singing legend Colin Thackery released his first album on 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Colin Thackery – 2019

Colin Thackery, the oldest winner of BGT ever, brought tears to our eyes with his emotional renditions of popular wartime classics.

Towards the end of 2019, he released his album called Love Changes Everything.

Comedian Jon Courtenay overcame his battle with skin cancer (Credit: ITV)

Jon Courtenay – 2020

Pianist and comedian Jon Courtenay won Britain’s Got Talent in 2020, after receiving the golden buzzer from Ant & Dec during his audition.

Since the show, the comic songwriter overcame his skin cancer which he was secretly battling throughout the series.

He also released his single The Mole Song to raise awareness for cancer.

