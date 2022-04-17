Britain’s Got Talent winners: Every single winner and where they are now

The UK’s favourite talent show Britain’s Got Talent has seen a variety of incredible acts that have blown us all away.
Over the years, the series has crowned some incredible winners on the show.
So who are they?
Here are all of the Britain’s Got Talent winners and where they are now!
Britain’s Got Talent winners: Paul Potts – 2007
The first ever winner!
Former mobile phone salesman Paul Potts wowed the audience in 2007 with a performance of his own original song One Chance.
Since winning the show, the singer has had six albums, one of them even topped the charts in nine countries.
He also successfully reached the finals of America’s Got Talent in 2019.
George Sampson – 2008
George Sampson, 14, won the hearts of millions with his incredible street dance performances in 2008.
Post Britain’s Got Talent, George Sampson has had a very diverse career.
The young star released a single called Get Up On The Dance Floor that reached number 30 in the UK charts.
He then got his hands in acting by playing major roles in the BBC drama Waterloo Road and Sky’s Mount Pleasant.
He also starred in the famous dance movies Street Dance and Step Up 2.
Diversity – 2009
Diversity is definitely one of the most famous dance troupes to ever compete on Britain’s Got Talent.
While the dance group became a success worldwide, some of the members have also enjoyed a solo career.
Diversity choreographer Ashley Banjo was invited as a judge on the talent show Got to Dance, he then later joined the panel on Dancing On Ice.
Perri Kielty, meanwhile, won the second series of ITV’s Splash and finished as a runner-up to Joe Swash on Dancing On Ice.
Spelbound – 2010
After winning the show in 2010, the gymnastic group Spelbound released a DVD that same year.
They also performed at the London Olympics Closing Ceremony in 2012 and performed alongside Michael McIntyre at a Paris event in 2015.
Jai McDowall – 2011
Surprise winner Jai McDowall won the series in 2011 after impressing the judges with his singing.
Following his win, Jai McDowall traveled across the country supporting Pop Idol runner-up Gareth Gates on tour.
He then went on to perform in Britain’s Got Talent: The Champion Series.
Ashleigh and Pudsey – 2012
Ashleigh Butler and her dog Pudsey won over the nation with their famous dog act in 2012.
The dynamic duo have since been a part of many pantomimes and theatre productions.
Sadly, Pudsey passed away in July 2017.
Ashleigh later introduced her new dog Sully and the pair went on to win the Crufts in 2019.
Attraction – 2013
Attraction were a unique dance group who performed using shadows.
And despite many controversies, they became the first foreign act to ever win Britain’s Got Talent in 2013.
After BGT, the dance troupe went on to perform shows in Las Vegas.
Britain’s Got Talent winners: Collabro – 2014
The boy band Collabro won Britain’s Got Talent in 2014.
After winning the show, they released their debut album which reached No.1 in the UK charts.
In 2016 one of their members, Richard Hadfield, sadly left the group.
However, the remaining four members continued to release another album the following year.
Jules and Matisse – 2015
Jules and Matisse became the second dog act to win the Britain’s Got Talent trophy in 2015.
Since then, the pair were invited back to BGT for the live shows in 2016.
They’ve also performed at many Royal Variety performances.
Richard Jones – 2016
Richard Jones was the first magician to ever win the show in 2016.
Before heading out to his first solo tour, Power of Imagination, he launched his TV series Operation Magic in 2017.
He also continues to work as an army officer.
Tokio Myers – 2017
Tokio Myers was a very talented musician on Britian’s Got Talent who famously combined hip-hop with classical music.
After winning the show in 2017, he went on to earn many awards including three Brit Awards, Album of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year.
Lost Voice Guy – 2018
Lost Voice Guy is the first stand-up comedian in the history of the UK to use a voice synthesiser after losing his voice.
In 2018, the star won Britain’s Got Talent after spicing up the stage with his hilarious jokes and sarcastic quips.
Since winning, he has taken a 10-week tour and starred in the BBC Radio 4 sitcom Ability.
Colin Thackery – 2019
Colin Thackery, the oldest winner of BGT ever, brought tears to our eyes with his emotional renditions of popular wartime classics.
Towards the end of 2019, he released his album called Love Changes Everything.
Jon Courtenay – 2020
Pianist and comedian Jon Courtenay won Britain’s Got Talent in 2020, after receiving the golden buzzer from Ant & Dec during his audition.
Since the show, the comic songwriter overcame his skin cancer which he was secretly battling throughout the series.
He also released his single The Mole Song to raise awareness for cancer.
