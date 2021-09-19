Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor ‘on verge of quitting acting’ before breakthrough role

Bridgerton’s leading lady Daphne Bridgerton was almost played by a completely different actress – with Phoebe Dynevor hours away from quitting acting forever.

The 26-year-old actress is the daughter of Coronation Street’s Sally Dynevor and writer Tim Dynevor. Prior to her role in Bridgerton, her family warned that the road to success for acting is a difficult one.

And after nine months living in Los Angeles, Phoebe agreed, booking her flight to return home after failing to land work.

However, her goodbye to Hollywood was halted by a last-minute chemistry test with Regé-Jean Page for the now juggernaut series, Bridgerton.

Phoebe is the leading lady of season one (Credit: Netflix)

“I had two suitcases filled with all my things,” Phoebe said according to The Mirror.

“I told my flatmate, ‘I’m so sorry, I have to go…’ and to sell my furniture and sort it out.”

“I got a call saying, ‘Can you come in and read with Regé next week?’ So I was like, ‘That’s annoying because I’ve got to move my flight. I hope it pays off’,” she revealed.

“I didn’t think anything of it. Then the next day they were like, ‘Netflix will pay for your flight back to London as you’ve got to be in rehearsals on Monday’.

“It was a really crazy whirlwind.”

As a result of a chemistry test with Rege-Jean Page, Phoebe’s character was saved (Credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton’s release on Christmas Day last year set Phoebe’s career immediately on the rise. Her role of Daphne was the central role of the first season.

She’s now due to reprise her role in an upcoming season two. Despite numerous issues regarding Covid safety, the show is currently filming.

What’s happening in Bridgerton season 2?

The upcoming episodes will see Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, take the more central role following the conclusion of Daphne’s story.

It will see the Viscount’s mission to find a wife amid London’s high society following his season one heartbreak.

Unfortunately, Phoebe will be missing her scene partner and on-screen husband Regé-Jean – who was confirmed to leave the series by the team earlier this year.

Daphne will take a backseat for her other siblings in upcoming seasons (Credit: Netflix)

“Lady Whistledown” – the mysterious gossip-monger that drives the series – posted an open letter on Netflix.

The message read: “We bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” it continued.

“Daphne (Pheobe Dynevor) will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Bridgerton season 1 is available now on Netflix.

