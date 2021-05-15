Bridgerton: Queen Charlotte origin story spin-off confirmed by Netflix

News from the ‘Ton! Netflix has confirmed Bridgerton’s world will be expanding – with the fabulous origin story of Queen Charlotte.

Golda Rosheuvel’s character is a fan fave, with her Royal presence setting the who’s who standard of the London elite.

But now we’ll discover her tangled backstory, which led to her marriage to her beloved King George III.

Making the announcement of the one-off series, Netflix said: “All Hail The Queen!

Get ready to find out more about Queen Charlotte (Credit: Netflix)

“Thrilled to announce we’re expanding the Bridgerton universe with a limited series that will tell Queen Charlotte’s origin story.

“The series will also feature young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury.”

However, don’t expect too much of a happy ending – as despite their love, the King’s memory is failing him by Bridgerton season one’s events.

He is only seen in one heartbreaking scene with Queen Charlotte, during which he forgets the death of their daughter, Amelia, and blames her.

We currently don’t know the spin-off’s title or release date… but we’re ready and waiting for announcements.

The Queen is an unashamed lover of gossip in the ‘Ton (Credit: Netflix)

What’s the latest news on Bridgerton season 2?

Bridgerton season two is currently being filmed, but Netflix is yet to confirm a release date.

However Regé-Jean Page, season one’s leading man The Duke, won’t appear in the new episodes after finding love with Daphne Bridgerton.

Instead, season two will focus on Daphne’s brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

Read More: Check out more of our Netflix content here

Anthony has been shunning all love after an epic heartbreak, until newcomer Kate Sharma soon catches his eye…

Feisty Kate (Simone Ashley) and her sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) promise to shake up high society.

We can’t wait to see what they have in store.

Let the sparks fly.

Bridgerton is available now on Netflix.