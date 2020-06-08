Brian Dowling reveals adoption plans on Loose Women

Brian Dowling revealed his plans to adopt a baby with husband Arthur Gourounlian on Loose Women today (June 8).

The former Big Brother winner and Arthur were living in LA but are now in Ireland after Brian took part in RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars this year.

Brian Dowling revealed adoption plans on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

The couple were briefly separated due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Arthur over in the States and Brian in Ireland, but recently reunited.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women, Brian revealed he and Arthur are now hoping to adopt a child and start a family together.

What did Brian say?

"Arthur and I will be married for five years in July," Brian said.

"It’s gone by so quickly and we are adamant that we want to start a family."

Brian and Arthur started looking into the adoption process while they were in LA but Brian said it's 'difficult to get the ball rolling' due to lockdown restrictions.

They are currently living with family while they look for a new home and hope to start a family as soon as they can.

"I’m 42, so I hope I have not left it too late," Brian added.

Brian has six sisters and 'lots of nephews and nieces' but said he would be happy with 'just one healthy child'.

Adoption decision

The TV star went on to reveal that they had discussed both adoption and surrogacy as options.

Arthur was listening in on the interview and said hi to the Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

"One of us was pro-surrogacy and one of us was pro-adoption," Brian explained.

"We both agreed on adoption now and that’s the one we are going to focus on together and see where it leads us."

Arthur's childhood struggle

When asked what had made them decide on adoption, Brian admitted that Arthur was behind the decision due to his difficult childhood.

Brian said: "Arthur is Armenian and he grew up and found it very, very difficult being an immigrant and moving to Europe from Armenia.

"They struggled a lot. Arthur’s feelings were, 'Why pay so much money to make a baby when you can adopt so many that are out there looking for parents?'"

Brian is hosting the Real Housewives of Cheshire Reunion on ITVBe tonight at 9pm.

