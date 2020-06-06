Penny Lancaster thought she had coronavirus, but it turned out to be the menopause

Penny Lancaster has revealed she is going through the menopause.
The 49-year-old TV presenter admitted she is having "horrific" symptoms but says her husband, rocker Sir Rod Stewart, 75, has been hugely supportive.
Read more: Prince Williams 'secretly' volunteering
Penny told the Daily Mail newspaper: "I mean millions of women go through it, it's nothing special but, God, it's tough.
"I woke up sweating. Horrific. I actually thought, 'Is this COVID-19?'
"I had all the menopause symptoms — burning up, feeling wiped out, mood swings that are off the scale. I've wanted to scream. You don't know if it's just these times we are in. But eventually I had some tests. Yes, I'm in the menopause."
Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!
She continued: "I had a period which lasted just two days in March, and then I woke up sweating. Then I found out I was in menopause.
"Rod's been brilliant actually, but it's hard for a man to understand, isn't it? As well as the sweats, I have to keep explaining why I can become so cross all of a sudden."
Last year, Rod revealed he had beaten prostate cancer after a secret battle with the disease and Penny admitted it was "a terrible time" for their whole family.
She said: "It was awful, such a terrible time. It was the shock of it. Rod isn't like one of those men who will never go to the doctor. He has more check-ups than anyone I know.
"And yet, when they picked it up, it wasn't just contained in the prostate. It had come through - but, thankfully, not to the point where it spread throughout his body.
"He just charged through. He said, 'Oh well, could be worse'. That's very him. He knows he's had a good life, and is very grateful for everything he has. His attitude was, 'What will be, will be'."
Read more: Rochelle and Marvin Humes thank fans after raising £20k for charity
And the pair chose not to tell their sons Alastair and Aiden about Rod's diagnosis until he got the all-clear from doctors.
She explained they wanted to "deal with it privately" and didn't want the boys finding out from the news.
Have you suffered symptoms like Penny's? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.