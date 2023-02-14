Breaking Dad: Will the beloved Bradley and Barney Walsh show return for series 6?

Breaking Dad will see Bradley Walsh’s journey across South America with his son Barney end tonight but will they return for series 6?

In the final episode of series 5, Bradley and Barney went to their final stop on their Latin America trip in Panama.

But will we see more Breaking Dad with series 6?

Here’s what we know so far…

Will Breaking Dad return for series 6?

As Bradley and Barney’s road trip across Latin America ends, fans will likely wonder if Breaking Dad will return for another series.

ITV hasn’t confirmed whether Breaking Dad will return for another series just yet.

ED! contacted a representative for ITV for any updates on series 6.

But with so many fans, it’s likely that Breaking Dad will return for another series.

Maybe ITV will finally answer fans’ pleas and air hour-long episodes if Breaking Dad does return!

Breaking Dad viewers have already seen the father and son duo travel across the United States, West and East Europe and now, South America.

We can’t wait to see where they might head next…

While a sixth series is yet to be confirmed, it sounds like Barney and Bradley have no plans of stopping the series.

Barney recently confessed to his father that the memories they’ve made over the past five years are his favourite thing about the show.

He said: “We are so blessed to be able to around the world and do this.”

Bradley also gave insight into his tight schedule after the rumoured cancellation of The Larkins.

But, hopefully, he’ll still have time for Breaking Dad.

Make sure to watch this space for updates on series 6 of Breaking Dad…

All episodes of Breaking Dad are available to watch on ITVX.

