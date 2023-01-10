The Larkins star Bradley Walsh has “cleared up” rumours that series two of the show will be its last.

Bradley and son Barney Walsh appeared on This Morning earlier today (January 10).

And, after chatting about the new series of Breaking Dad, which airs tonight, Holly Willoughby asked Bradley about The Larkins.

Bradley Walsh plays Pop Larkin in The Larkins (Credit: Acorn TV)

Bradley Walsh ‘clears up’ rumours about The Larkins

Holly asked Bradley: “Before we let you go there is something you wish to clear up and clarify, and this is of course The Larkins

“There were reports that series two might be the last.”

Bradley said: “I’ve had quite a few calls about that actually that it might well be the last because of some sort of problem with the viewing figures.

“Viewing figures were absolutely fine, there was nothing wrong with the viewing figures, they were fantastic in comparison to the first series,” he hit back.

Bradley and son Barney are back on screen with Breaking Dad tonight (Credit: Splash News)

‘It’s down to me’

Bradley then revealed the real reason they aren’t working on series three of The Larkins.

“It’s a 14-week shoot and I haven’t got time to do that this year, I haven’t got 14 weeks, so it’s down to me and not anything else that we may not be able to.

“We’re trying to at the moment get something together where we can do a special and I know they’re working on that right now.

“So that’s what it’s all about.”

‘I have not got the time’

He then paid tribute to the show, calling it “heartwarming”.

“The Larkins is a fantastic show, Barns worked with me on that as well.

“It was brilliant, I loved it, and it was purely down to the fact that I just have not got the time to make another series at this precise moment,” he said.

