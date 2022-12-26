Beat The Chasers host Bradley Walsh has hinted that he’d love a huge change to spin-off show Beat The Chasers.

Recently The Chase host welcomed a brand-new cast member, in the shape of The Chase Australia’s Issa Schultz.

Anne Hegarty had tested positive for Covid and Issa was flown over as an emergency replacement.

Issa is well known as the star of the Aussie version of The Chase.

Despite his jet-lag, he left Bradley really impressed with his performance on the ITV show.

Issa Schultz joined Beat The Chasers from The Chase Australia (Credit: ITV)

Beat The Chasers: Bradley wants Issa full time

The Beat The Chasers host told the Radio Times Issa was “brilliant” and fitted in “fantastically well”.

He added that he only landed in the UK the day before filming and was “suffering from jet lag”.

As a result, Bradley said it was “amazing” how well he did on the show.

This clearly led the TV host to think about the prospect of adding to the Chasers line-up.

It’s a bit like a panto. You’ve got the baddies and the goodies.

Bradley, 62, was asked if Issa should become a permanent member of the UK panel of Chasers.

He replied: “More to the point, we have six brilliant Chasers already so wouldn’t it be lovely to invite Issa over and have seven?”

Bradley Walsh hosts The Chase and Beat The Chasers (Credit: ITV)

Changes Bradley would make

The host said a Super Offer, where contestants can take on all six Chasers, goes into the £200,000-£250,000 mark.

He added: “Imagine what a Super Duper Offer could be to take on all seven Chasers? Half a million, up to a million – who knows!”

But Bradley admitted the casting is not up to him.

“But it’s not necessarily that they need to be solely knowledgeable. They have to have a personality that will work for us. It’s a bit like a panto. You’ve got the baddies and the goodies,” he said.

The host added that he’s always on the side of the contestants and wants them to “win desperately”.

Who features on The Chase celebrity special?

Fans are pretty excited about the Boxing Day celebrity special with it’s glittering cast of stars.

TV legend Vicki Michelle, 72, was the star of comedy classic ‘Allo ‘Allo, and will be trying to beat the Chasers.

She will be joined by TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, Paralympian Kadeena Cox and five-time Olympic Champion Sir Bradley Wiggins.

They will all hope to ruin the Chasers’ festivities by outshining them and as well as winning thousands of pounds for each of their chosen charities.

Will you be tuning in to see who comes out on top?

The Chase celebrity special will be on ITV1 at 6pm tonight (December 26).

