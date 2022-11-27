The Larkins: Will there be a series 3?

The Larkins series 2 has sadly come to an end already and we’re devastated to see it go, but will there be a series 3?

The ITV drama has become our favourite comfort show to watch during the cold winter nights.

It’s provided us with plenty of laughs, tears and uplifting moments.

The new series has also brought us many surprises including Joelle Rae replacing Sabrina Barnett as Mariette.

But will The Larkins return for another series?

Joanna Scanlan and Bradley Walsh play Pop and Ma Larkin in the ITV drama (Credit: ITV)

The Larkins series 2’s bittersweet ending

The Darling Buds of May reboot made a return to our screens last month as wheeler-dealer Pop, Ma and the rest of the family continued their charming lives in the Kent countryside.

In the new series we saw many new changes including Joelle Rae as Mariette and the new family, the Jerebohms, joining the village.

The Larkins series 2 then came to a shocking end when Norma confessed that Pop was set up by their horrible neighbours, the Jerebohms.

Since moving to the village, the Jerebohm family have been determined to make their mark on the village and impress the residents.

The family were keen to buy Bluff Court from Pop, but when they found out that their new home would cost more to repair than the price they paid, they decided to wage a war on the family.

Talking about the feud between the Jerebohms and the Larkins, Bradley Walsh told Express: “They feel like they’ve been turned over by Pop and get their own back.

“Their own back leads to a situation which is very damaging to The Larkins indeed. Especially Pop, that’s a really interesting dynamic.”

From shooting loud guns all day to getting Pop arrested, the Jerebohms have created chaos for the Larkin clan since they moved to the village.

But it was finally time for the Larkins to get their revenge in episode six!

In the final episode, we saw Ma organise her own sting operation to get their comeuppance on the Jerebohms.

Ma worked with Normas to record Pinkie Jerobohm confessing that she had set Pop Larkin up.

After PC Harness handed the recording over to his boss, Pop was finally allowed out of his prison cell.

What a relief!

ITV haven’t confirmed if The Larkins has been renewed yet (Credit: ITV)

Will there be a series 3 of The Larkins?

At the moment, there is no news on whether The Larkins will be renewed for season 3.

We are still waiting for the official show status announcement.

But we hope to see the loveable Larkin family return for another series!

The Darling Buds of May went on for a total of three seasons.

So, if it’s anything like the original series, we should hopefully see another ‘perfick’ season soon.

And, in the meantime, there’s a Christmas special to look forward to!

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Most Inspirational Celebrity now!

The final episode of The Larkins will air on Sunday, November 27 on ITV.

Did you enjoy the second series of The Larkins? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.